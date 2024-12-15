6 coolest ways Mahoraga could have adapted to Jujutsu Kaisen's cursed techniques

Jujutsu Kaisen's cursed techniques have served as one of the most intriguing power systems in recent years. The cursed techniques and their applications make up a huge part of the series' allure, Mahoraga, who is essentially a counter to these techniques. However, it boasts an equal amount of intrigue around him.

Mahoraga is a shikigami manifested from the Ten Shadows Technique. He is essentially the sole existence that makes the technique valuable. While he plays a huge part in the story by directly being the reason behind Gojo's loss, there are many other techniques that he is not subjected to.

The Sukuna vs. Mahoraga fight in the anime has already depicted that the latter can adapt to almost every situation. This adaptability can also manifest as changes to its own physiology.

Using these physiological changes as a foundation, it becomes possible to hypothesize how Mahoraga would have adapted to some of the most intriguing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, such as Boogie Woogie, Ratio, Projection, Blood Manipulation, Rot Technique, and Cleave.

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Boogie Woogie, Ratio, Projection, and three other Jujutsu Kaisen cursed techniques that Mahoraga could've had the coolest adaptations to

1) Boogie Woogie

Aoi Todo as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Aoi Todo's Boogie Woogie is one of the simplest yet most versatile cursed techniques to have ever been introduced. The technique essentially swaps the position of two targets with cursed energy after Aoi Todo triggers the technique via a clap of his hands or a tool.

Sukuna could not have countered this technique in the final fight, but Mahoraga would have simply been able to do it by extinguishing all cursed energy from his own body. Although Mahoraga is not a cursed spirit, he is tied to a cursed technique. He is thus dependent on cursed energy, making the adaptation seem improbable. However, his autonomous nature and divine attributes would've likely allowed him to function without cursed energy.

2) Ratio

Nanami as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Nanami's Ratio technique is a simple yet effective method that allows them to divide their targets with an imaginary line. This forcibly creates a weak spot at the point dividing the line in a 7:3 ratio. Nanami can freely manifest this line as well as the weak spot, and it does not need to align with the target's dimensions.

Although Maharaja could've simply adapted to it by enhancing his durability manifold, he could also counter it by becoming amorphous. This would've ensured that no actual ratio could've been definitively placed upon him.

3) Projection Sorcery

Naoya Zenin as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga cover (Image via Shueisha)

Projection Sorcery is a rather complex ability used by the Zenin clan. The technique allows users to split a single second into 24 frames, within which they trace an outline of the actions to be performed.

It essentially makes it so that the sorcerer can perform an entire sequence of actions within a single second. Any target that the user makes contact with will also have to start moving at 24 FPS. Users or targets that are unable to abide by the 24 FPS movement will become frozen for an entire second.

Although Mahoraga did not need to adapt or counteract Projection Sorcery directly, he could have simply done so by perceiving movements at 24 FPS. Alternatively, he could've unlocked foresight similar to what Maki did against Naoya.

4) Blood Manipulation

Choso as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Blood Manipulation is one of the most prominent techniques within Jujutsu Kaisen. It is the inherited method of the Kamo clan but is mainly used by both Yuji and Choso. The technique allows the user to freely manipulate their own blood as well as the components of their blood, making it possible to enhance their own physical attributes, similar to what doping does.

Although there are no Blood Manipulation users in the series who can stand up against Mahoraga, he could've hypothetically countered it by creating compounds that prevent the clotting of blood. This would've induced the death of blood cells. The former adaptation is already available in nature, making it the most probable one.

5) Rot Technique

Eso as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Rot Technique belongs to Eso, one of Choso's brothers. Although the technique is essentially a derivative of Blood Manipulation, it focuses on using blood as a corrosive venom.

Given that the decaying aspect of the method requires the blood to enter its target via a mucous membrane, it also means that it relies on the target's own blood to carry the venomous blood throughout the body.

Maharaja could've simply enhanced his regeneration abilities to counteract the decay. Alternatively, he could've changed his own physiology to recycle or filter his contaminated blood and body fluids.

6) Cleave

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Cleave is part of the Shrine technique originally belonging to Sukuna, which allows him to manifest and launch slashes at targets with cursed energy. Although Sukuna has previously adapted to his own slashes, Mahoraga did it, increasing his regeneration ability. Mahoraga could've also adapted to Cleave by combining foresight and physiological changes.

Mahoraga was already able to perceive the slashes launched by Sukuna. He could have also changed his physiology to allow Cleaves to pass through the gaps in his own body without incurring any damage. Although it is difficult to visualize, this adaptation of Mahoraga would function on the principle of him reacting to the Cleaves by making his body semi-liquid.

Final Thoughts

Although Mahoraga essentially created the technique that allowed Sukuna to defeat Gojo, he himself was defeated by Gojo in chapter 234 of the manga. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended with a total of 271 chapters, which are currently available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform.

