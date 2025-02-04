  • home icon
Spy x Family Chapter 112: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 04, 2025 13:42 GMT
Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family Chapter 112 will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga is serialized biweekly, hence, its next chapter will be published in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Anya dream about her real mother. While dreaming of hugging her, Anya mistakenly strangled Bond. Seeing this, Yor woke up Anya. Later, as Loid was set to go shopping for dinner, he asked Anya what she wanted. Yor had a good idea of what Anya desired and guessed the same correctly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date and time

Yor guessing that Anya wants to eat potato gratin (Image via Shueisha)
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family Chapter 112 will be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST, in Japan.

Spy x Family Chapter 112 will be published globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayFebruary 16
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayFebruary 16
British Summer Time4 pmSundayFebruary 16
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayFebruary 16
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayFebruary 16
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayFebruary 16
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayFebruary 17
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 17

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 112?

Spy x Family Chapter 112 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application which allows fans to read other chapters for free, albeit only once. That said, in the case of the MANGA Plus website, fans do not have the option to read other chapters or purchase a premium membership.

Spy x Family Chapter 111 Recap

Anya and her mother as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Spy x Family Chapter 111 saw Anya dream about her real mother. The mother and daughter were shown walking in what looked like an open field. During this, Anya spotted a butterfly and wanted to chase after it. However, her mother stopped her, asking how nice it would have been if they could soar through the sky like a butterfly. The moment Anya heard these words, she latched onto her mother.

While Anya hugged her mother in her dream, she mistakenly strangled Bond in real life. Hence, Yor woke her up. That's when Loid asked Anya if she wanted something special for dinner. Yor guessed Anya wanted Potato Gratin and explained to Loid that she had heard Anya saying that she wanted to eat it before she took her nap. With that, Loid went out to get the ingredients.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 112?

Anya and Damian as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Spy x Family Chapter 112 will most likely focus on Anya Forger as she returns to Eden Academy after her holidays. However, now that she had learned about Donovan Desmond's power, she could try harder to get closer to Damian Desmond.

With that, the manga could also shift its focus on the fact that Anya has already revealed her biggest secret to Damian. While Damian refused to believe it, Anya could try to convince him against the same.

