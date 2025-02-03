Spy x Family finally teases Anya's past with chapter 111

While fans patiently waited for Spy x Family chapter 111 to be released, the manga creator Tatsuya Endo surprised fans with a small five-page chapter. The manga chapter focused on Anya Forger's dream suggesting that she still had some memories about her past.

The previous manga chapter saw Melinda Desmond inform Loid Forger that her husband could read other people's minds. While Loid and Fiona found this difficult to believe, they were certain Melinda and her chaperone weren't deliberately lying. Later, after Anya read her father's mind, she found out that Damian's father had the same powers as her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 111 gives a glimpse of Anya's real mother

Anya with her mother (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 111 opened with a scene where little Anya could be seen walking with her mother while holding her hand in what looked like an open field. Both characters had two hair buns and were shown wearing the same clothes. If one were to observe keenly, the clothes looked similar to those worn by patients while admitted to a hospital.

During their walk, Anya spotted a butterfly and tried to go after it calling it a "Bubberfye." While there is a good chance that Anya called it "Bubberfye" because she was too small to speak fluently, it could also hint at her being a foreigner. As fans may remember, the manga previously saw Anya writing her name as "Ania" and believing she was correct. Hence, Bubberfye could also be the correct name for the insect in her native language.

Anya calling a butterfly a "Bubberfye" (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Anya tried to chase the butterfly, her mother stopped her from getting far, asking her, "Wouldn't it be nice if we could soar through the sky like that?" The moment Anya heard her mother say those words, she latched onto her tightly and called her "Mama."

Spy x Family chapter 111 then revealed that Anya was dreaming while taking an afternoon nap. While hugging her mother in her dream, she accidentally strangled Bond in real life. Seeing Bond struggling, Yor woke up Anya and helped Bond get free. Just as she woke up, Loid asked Anya not to sleep at unusual times, as it would hamper her sleep cycle. This was essential, especially since school was resuming from the next day.

Yor guessing what Anya wanted to have for dinner (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 111 then saw Loid leaving to do some shopping. But before he left, he asked his daughter if she wanted anything special for dinner. Just as Anya started thinking about what she wanted, Yor guessed that she wanted Potato Gratin. Anya was surprised that Yor could tell what she wanted. Hence, she asked her mother if she could read her mind. In response, Yor expressed that she could read every part of Anya.

Loid was mildly alarmed by this as he had only recently heard about Donovan Desmond's ability to read other people's minds. Right after, Yor informed Loid that she knew Anya wanted Potato Gratin because, before she napped, she saw it on TV and said she wanted that. Loid was pleased that Yor was taking good care of Anya, looking into the small details. He left right after to get the ingredients while Anya performed her "Gratin Dance."

