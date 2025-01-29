Anya is the perfect foil to Donovan Desmond in Spy x Family and the plot proves it

While Loid Forger has been after Donovan Desmond since the start of Spy x Family, the manga hadn't dropped any major information on the Operation Strix target until recently. Fans were eagerly waiting for the manga to reveal something about him. That's when Tatsuya Endo hinted at Donovan Desmond possessing the same powers as Anya Forger.

As any Spy x Family fan would know, Anya Forger possessed Esper powers, meaning that she could read other people's minds. While the manga has yet to reveal from where she acquired the power, it is highly suggested that she was a test subject for the same people responsible for Project Apple.

As it stands, it seems like Donovan benefitted from the same project. Nevertheless, both Espers live completely different lives, as Anya just might be the perfect foil to Donovan Desmond.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Anya's life as a Forger proves she is the perfect foil to Donovan Desmond in Spy x Family

Donovan Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

As suggested by the latest chapters of Spy x Family manga, Donovan Desmond had the same powers as Anya, i.e., the ability to read other people's minds. While Melinda wasn't sure when he manifested these powers, she believed her husband started to act differently and isolated himself not long after the birth of either Demetrius or Damian.

As years passed, Melinda and her eldest son Demetrius concluded that Donovan Desmond could read their minds. This information effectively destroyed the Desmond family, as Melinda and Demetrius could no longer view Donovan the same way. As evidence suggests, Demetrius even found a way to keep his mind blank so that his father could not read his mind.

Anya Forger (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

With that, one can conclude that Donovan Desmond's Esper powers drove his family apart. However, as fans would know, this was not the case for the Forger family. While Donovan's Esper powers were causing a rift among his family members, Anya's Esper power was the glue that brought her family together.

As fans might remember, when Loid met Anya for the first time, he was hesitant to pick her as he wasn't sure if she was old enough or had the intellect to pass the Eden Academy entrance exam. However, Anya bypassed his doubts entirely by reading his mind and doing everything that would see her get adopted.

The Forger family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Later, when Anya first saw Yor, she was the one who set her father up to talk to her. With that, she made sure that Yor would become her mother. This method was similar to how Bond joined their family. Anya used her Esper powers to read Bond's mind and save her father from a possible bomb explosion. With that, she convinced her parents to get Bond to join their family.

Ever since, Anya has used her powers in every way possible to help Loid with his Operation Strix, which subsequently allowed the Forger family to stay together rather than disband. Thus, even though Loid is the one going after Donovan, Anya is the one who acts as his perfect foil.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback