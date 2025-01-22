Donovan Desmond could be the key to unraveling Anya's actual identity in Spy x Family

Spy x Family's Loid Forger had been working on Plans A and B of his Operation Strix for a long time. However, as evident from the manga's latest chapters, Plan C curtailing Yor and Melinda's friendship has seemingly brought the best results. With Yor's assistance, Agent Twilight finally procured some good intel from his target's wife. That said, the intel itself is peculiar, to say the least.

Melinda Desmond believed that her husband, Donovan Desmond, was an alien. This is because his demeanor had changed entirely some time ago. While unsure about her theory that some alien had taken over her husband's body, Melinda was certain about one thing, "Donovan Desmond was capable of reading people's minds."

While this information seemed very peculiar to agents like Twilight and Fiona, as fans would know, Anya Forger possessed the same Esper powers. Such a development could be the key to unraveling Anya's identity, past, and the origin behind her Esper powers.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Donovan Desmond's Esper powers could see Anya reveal her biggest secret to Loid in Spy x Family

Donovan Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in the latest Spy x Family manga chapter, Donovan Desmond could read people's minds. While Twilight and Fiona found this intel peculiar, as fans would know, Anya Forger possessed the same Esper ability and used it to read other people's minds.

Anya had been hiding her powers from Twilight since their first meeting. However, there is a good possibility that the latest developments surrounding the Operation Strix target could see Anya finally muster up the courage and reveal her biggest secret to her father. Such a development, while shocking, would confirm to Loid that Melinda Desmond wasn't deluded but might be as accurate as she could be.

Melinda Desmond as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the chances of Anya revealing her secret to Loid seem low, she has already revealed the same to Damian Desmond. Hence, there was a likely chance she could unveil the same to her father, especially since he could be in great danger.

As fans have seen in the manga, Loid Forger had already met with the Chairman of the National Unity Party of Ostania once before. While he was trying to form a closer relationship with his target, Donovan Desmond denied all possible routes for Loid to come in close contact with him. At that moment, it seemed like Donovan was a very recluse person, extremely suspicious of others, but evidence suggests Donovan may have already read Twilight's mind and identified Loid Forger as his enemy, putting him at great peril.

Damian and Anya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, as suggested by Melinda Desmond, there was no point in relying on the patient's confidentiality as her husband Donovan Desmond could very well read her mind and find out that she had met with Loid Forger. Therefore, considering the possibility that Donovan may have already identified Loid Forger as his enemy, realizing that the WISE agent had come in contact with his wife could see Donovan send his people to take him down.

Such developments might not only direct the story toward its conclusion but also reveal tidbits about Anya's past. Until now, the manga had only revealed a few things about Anya's past. She was part of an experiment project conducted by the same scientists responsible for Project Apple, the one that saw Bond acquire his power to look into the future.

Loid Forger as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga also hinted that Anya may not be from Ostania but a country that used classical language. This was especially evident from her high grades for the subject and the fact that she thought her name was spelled as "ANIA" instead of "ANYA." Therefore, with the developments surrounding Donovan Desmond, fans can finally hope to learn more about Anya and her possible connection to Donovan Desmond.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback