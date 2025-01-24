Murata redrawing the Ninjas a third time in One Punch Man leaves the fandom divided

While fans patiently waited for One Punch Man manga to showcase the rest of the fight between Blast and Empty Void, the mangaka seemingly had other plans. Yusuke Murata was already redrawing the Ninjas Arc, but only a few months after the manga started releasing chapters with new developments, the mangaka decided to redraw the story arc again.

While some fans may be happy that the manga creator was willing to redraw chapters as long as he could provide them with the best version, this also meant that any progress shown in the story since October 2023 had become pointless. This is because the Ninjas Arc began back then, and fans are now set to witness its third rendition.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Yusuke Murata starts redrawing the Ninjas Arc for the third time in One Punch Man

As fans must remember, the One Punch Man manga began its Ninjas Arc in October 2023. The manga later announced a redraw in March 2024. With that, Yusuke Murata started releasing the revamped manga chapters for the story arc. But now, unfortunately, only a few months after the series started releasing new content, the mangaka has gone back to redrawing the story arc once again.

This effectively meant that any progress that fans had witnessed in the series since October 2023 had been erased, rendering over one year of story progress meaningless.

Blast and Flashy Flash as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As expected, the fans aren't so pleased about these developments and have expressed their displeasure online.

Fans' reaction to Murata redrawing Ninjas Arc once again

Most One Punch Man fans were annoyed that the mangaka was set to redraw the same story arc twice in a row. Considering that the creator had already spent over a year on the Ninjas Arc, fans believed it wouldn't end anytime soon.

That Man as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Some fans even theorized that the repeated redraws could be a plot twist depicting that God was reversing time to reach a series of developments that could benefit him the most. Unfortunately, that hardly seems to be the case.

"Isn’t this the second time in a row now? Feels like we’re never gonna finish this arc," one fan said.

"They've wasted over a year and a half on this arc this is too much man," another added.

"This arc has sucked twice in a row so hopefully THIS time it will be good ...," another fan said.

"I don't care what anyone says, I don't care how many times you redraw the arcs, you're still one of the greatest mangaka out right now," other fan said.

As for other fans, they did not mind the redraw. Some fans found the previous two renditions of the story arc poor. Hence, they wished the mangaka would get it right this time. Meanwhile, other fans did not care how many times the mangaka would have to redraw the story arc as they had fate in his incredible skills.

