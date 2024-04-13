One Punch Man: A fan-made Ninja Arc ending scenario is closest to what Murata could do

The Ninja arc of the One Punch Man series is certainly heading in an exciting direction now that the likes of Blast are getting involved. The top-ranked S-Class hero barely received any screentime and was shrouded in mystery. However, he’s been a lot more involved in the manga. That being said, as the name suggests, the current story arc has focused a lot on the main antagonist of the story, Empty Void, who is the leader of the Ninja Village.

These two were from the same village and were also some of the strongest shinobis that the village produced. One of the most beautiful things about this series is that it has a passionate fanbase that is constantly trying to come up with different ways to contribute to the community.

There is one particular fan art that was uploaded as a meme on the r/OnePunchMan thread on Reddit. This particular meme was the fan’s interpretation of how the Ninjas arc would end in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man: Fan art shows a hilarious take on the conclusion of Ninjas arc

Fan-made ending of One Punch Man Ninja Arc

As stated earlier, the focus of this arc will be on Empty Void, along with the likes of Blast and his former comrade. The user on Reddit uploaded a fan art meme which many netizens in the comments section perceived to be an alternate ending to the story arc.

As seen in the picture above, we have Saitama at the very center who is enjoying a hot bowl of noodles. We can see the Caped Baldy pummel someone to the ground. In the image, we can see our superhero calling his person Sonic.

While it’s not mentioned in the post, it’s clear that the reason for Saitama identifying this person as Sonic is because of how annoyed Bald Cape was. In the picture attached above, the hero could have beaten Empty Void. Saitama defeating the main antagonist of a story arc in a nonchalant manner would be very typical of the animanga series.

How did fans react to the fan art piece?

Empty Void as seen in the anime series (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

"Btw, this is true, canon, it will happen. Murata and I are buddies, he told me." said a fan.

“Murata here. Can confirm. The Manga will end with Saitama killing God for raising global food prices,” said another.

"This is unironically how I want it to go, just empty void and blast fighting and it somehow ends up near saitama eating and he does this very thing," said another.

"I want Blast to beat him, Empty Void tries to escape again then we get this EXACT panel. (End of the chapter)." said one netizen.

It is clear that fans absolutely love this panel from the aforementioned Reddit user. This would be a hilarious way to end the story arc. The protagonist has been written in a manner that he could beat some of the strongest characters with just one punch.

This was similar to the instance where he defeated Deep Sea King with just one punch after Genos struggled against him. The sheer lack of effort makes it quite funny and fans are hoping that this would be canonical to the original storyline.

