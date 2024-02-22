One Punch Man chapter 202: Sonic saves Flash as Blast v Empty Void gets set up

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 202, the manga saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic save Flashy Flash as he slashed Empty Void to stop Flashy Flash from consuming monster cells. The manga also revealed what Flash saw during his communication with God, as he managed to break through it

The previous chapter saw Empty Void confront Sonic and Flash. Upon learning that the ninja village founder used illusion techniques, Flash tried countering it by closing his eyes. However, Emoty Void used a sensory medium and not an ocular one. Hence, he managed to catch him off guard and used the mysterious cube on both Flash and Sonic.

One Punch Man chapter 202: Sonic saves Flash from God

One Punch Man chapter 202, titled Partner, opened with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic attacking Empty Void as he seemingly managed to resist eating monster cells presented to him by God. With that, he saved Flashy Flash from turning into a monster.

One Punch Man chapter 202 then revealed what Sonic saw in the vision presented to him by God. Unlike Flashy Flash's dream scenario where he met Sonic, Sonic's vision saw a monster cell preparing itself to get consumed. Other monster cells assisted it in cooking itself, following which the dish was served to Sonic.

As it was served, the monster cells tried tempting Sonic to eat it by comparing his strength to Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Empty Void. However, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic was least interested in the dish and blasted it away with an explosive kunai knife.

Sonic seemingly found Saitama's strength elusive. However, through Flash, he could see the ideal of strength that he should target. If he could visualize, he could follow it. With that, he believed that he would one day surpass Flashy Flash with his own power.

Right after, One Punch Man chapter 202 saw Flashy Flash waking up and appreciating Sonic's help to get out of his dream. Following that, the two ninjas teamed up against Empty Void as they charged towards him. However, Empty Void was still confident about his win and teleported right behind his enemies.

Just as Empty Void was about to strike Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic with his katanas, S-Class Hero Blast appeared behind the ninja village founder. This seemingly shook Emoty Void as he stood motionless for a moment.

Right after, Blast greeted his former partner, however, Empty Void was too stunned to utter Blast's name. The chapter ended with Blast striking Empty Void as the monster was launched away by the impact. With that, the manga set up the fight between the two former partners - Blast and Empty Void.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 202

One Punch Man chapter 202 saw Blast arrive at Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location. Given that Saitama was with Blast, fans can assume the protagonist to have reached the location with him. Nevertheless, despite Saitama's presence, the upcoming chapter is bound to focus on Blast and Empty Void as the S-Class Hero might take down his former partner.