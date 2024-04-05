Saitama could hold the key to Blast's ultimate plan in One Punch Man

The One Punch Man series is heading in an exciting direction, and all the focus is on Blast, the top-ranked S-Class hero. One of the biggest reasons for this character’s attention is his importance to the plot and the aura of mystery that surrounds him. Up until now, Blast barely made an appearance in the anime and manga series.

However, fans were informed of his importance because he is the only one from the planet who fights in another dimension and safeguards Earth from god-level threats. This meant that he was rarely present for meetings and wouldn’t be concerned with the things happening in his home.

However, the Monster Association arc showcased a fight between Saitama and Garou, which raised his eyebrows. His conversation with Sitch in one of the recent chapters hinted at the fact that Saitama could be the key to his plan of defeating God.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man: Understanding why Saitama could be the key to Blast’s plan of defeating God

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

Readers who are up-to-date with the manga chapters will know that Blast has encountered God on a couple of occasions and even fought the mysterious entity. This doesn’t give us any idea about their powers, but it’s safe to say that God is on the verge of becoming the main antagonist of the series. The build-up leads to him becoming the main antagonist of the series, and Blast realizes that Saitama could be a difference-maker in this standoff.

When he had the conversation with Sitch, he explained his analysis of the fight that took place between the Caped Baldy and Garou. He told Sitch that he couldn’t comprehend the sheer limits of Saitama’s powers. Blast was visibly concerned, and it would take a lot for someone like him to show such an expression. Sitch understood the gravity of the situation. Furthermore, Blast also explained to Sitch that there was no need for him to worry since he couldn’t really sense any malice in Saitama.

Expand Tweet

Blast knows that he has an endless pit of power, and therefore, he could potentially recruit the A-class hero in his quest to defeat God. Right now, he is exercising caution, and he’s keeping a close eye on the hero. This is because Blast, for a brief moment, considered containing him. This was why he told Sitch that it was okay for the Caped Baldy to roam freely.

What Blast doesn’t know is that Saitama is someone who has infinite potential and constant growth. This is a combination that is unique because he managed to remove the limiters that every human being has. It is because of this phenomenon that he is known as the fist that turned against God.

If Blast uses his expert analytical skills, he will soon realize that Saitama will be the key to destroying God. However, only time will tell whether or not Blast and Saitama will team up against God towards the end of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

One Punch Man manga creator shares new update on release schedule

One Punch Man Season 3 anime gets a terrible update from creator

Will God appear in season 3? Explained