One Punch Man could be setting up Saitama to battle his evil doppelganger

One Punch Man's atmosphere has shifted after the Monster Association arc. That particular story arc featured some of the most important moments and introduced a new threat that could rival Saitama. The Caped Baldy really stepped up in the manga and showed the entire world how strong he is. The manga also revealed an interesting fact about his potential and the rate of growth that he exhibits in combat.

Fans have come up with some interesting theories about the concluding events of the manga series and how they will involve Saitama and God, the threat introduced in the Monster Association arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man: How Saitama’s fight against God could be the final setup

Saitama as seen in the anime series (Image via Sportskeeda)

Plenty of theories surround the Caped Baldy, but one in particular stands out. This theory revolves around Saitama and how he poses the biggest threat to the world at the moment. Those who have read the manga will know that God is currently in his dormant state and looking for the ideal avatar to help him regain his powers.

While he doesn’t get much screen time, Blast fights for the Earth’s protection in various dimensions. He has taken on God plenty of times in the past and is one of the few people who has taken on the mysterious entity all by himself. One of the avatars in the manga was the Homeless Emperor, who God gave powers to. However, the Homeless Emperor was defeated, and after witnessing this, God took away his powers and his life.

The One Punch Man theory that fans have devised is that Saitama could be the perfect candidate and the avatar for God. The Caped Baldy has been called “The Abominable Fist That Has Turned Against God” due to his superhuman abilities. It is believed that Saitama managed to remove his limiters, which allowed him to achieve infinite potential and exhibit constant growth.

Saitama coming in contact with God in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

This could explain why the Earth is seeing a huge influx of monsters. This, paired with God’s involvement, could mean that Saitama acts like a beacon. Furthermore, Saitama also came in contact with God through the God Cube in the Monster Association arc. God probably knows Saitama’s true potential and chose him as a worthy sacrifice that could help him resurrect.

Given that God most likely doesn’t have any limiters, the fight against Saitama would be quite entertaining to watch. In this regard, God can be considered as Caped Baldy’s doppelganger. Furthermore, God could be the final antagonist who pushes Saitama to the point of discomfort since fighting a strong opponent has been his goal for the longest time.

