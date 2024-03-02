Will Blast appear in One Punch Man season 3? Explained

One Punch Man season 3 will certainly be one of the most exciting iterations so far. This is because the entire season will focus on the Monster Association arc. It has a ton of action-packed scenes and features a considerable degree of plot progression.

Furthermore, this story arc will also introduce a variety of antagonists and other side characters in the series. One character mentioned in the earlier seasons of the series is Blast. He is the highest-ranked hero at the moment and is rarely seen in meetings. He is constantly engaged in inter-dimensional threats and shows up only if an entity threatens the existence of humanity.

Thus, fans are interested in his involvement in the story which leads to them wondering about Blast's appearance in One Punch Man season 3. No, Blast will not appear in the anime if this season has only 12 or 13 episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series.

Why Blast will most likely not appear in One Punch Man

season 3

The appearance of Blast in One Punch Man season 3 largely depends on the number of episodes. Previous seasons had only 12 episodes each, and each season managed to adapt anywhere between 38-42 chapters. The third season will begin with the adaptation of the Monster Association arc which begins with chapter 85. Assuming the series has only 12 episodes, the show will not progress far enough for Blast to make an appearance.

Blast would be seen in One Punch Man season 3 when heroes narrate past instances of their contact with him. Additionally, a short interaction might be shown in the next season of the series.

However, the answer to the question posed at the beginning of the article may change, if J.C. Staff decides to have 24 episodes for One Punch Man season 3. This could potentially allow Blast to make an appearance.

Blast retrieving the God Cube and making contact with Saitama in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

Blast’s first and proper appearance in the Monster Association story arc was when he interacted with the Caped Baldy. This is when the latter came across the God Cube and Saitama was accompanied by Flashy Flash and Manako. When Saitama came in contact with this Cube, God spoke to them telepathically.

Blast appeared out of nowhere and managed to retrieve the Cube. He was happy to see that he had reached in time before they accepted God’s offers. Following this, they received extraordinary powers and became paws of God. This entity was awarded the ability to take away its pawn’s lives at any time.

Blast and his comrades as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

In the Monster Association story arc, fans will also get a glimpse of Blast’s comrades. While it might not be shown in One Punch Man season 3, fans can expect to see it in the following installment.

So far in the manga, Blast’s involvement has been considerably low. Since he is ranked number one, the series has mostly shrouded his abilities in mystery. However, what we do know is that Blast has taken on God on numerous accounts, but has failed to neutralize the threat.

