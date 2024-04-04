Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 sets up Flash vs Sonic as Blast remains on standby to fight Empty Void

With the release of the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197, the manga series explained how the Ninja Village founder became exponentially stronger. The manga chapter also set up the fight between former friends Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

The manga's previous chapter saw Blast rejecting Flash's request to join him in the fight against God. Soon after, Blast revealed his connection to the ninja village founder, stating that he was his former partner Empty Void. The manga then saw Blast rescuing everyone from an attack launched by his former partner.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197: Blast explains the extent of Empty Void's powers

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197, titled What only I can do, opened with a flashback of Saitama punching Garou. This caused cosmic rays to come out of Garou. To reduce the damage on the ground, Blast redirected the cosmic rays into another dimension. Unfortunately, this energy was absorbed by Empty Void, which made the ninja village founder stronger. At the time, Blast did try stopping his former partner, but he got away.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 then switched to the present, as Blast retold the events from before. In addition, S-Class Hero added that Empty Void could travel between dimensions, just like him. Therefore, the ninja village founder might have been training to initiate his attack plan.

Right after, Blast explained Empty Void's Dimension Slash. It was one of God's powers that allowed one to launch attacks that neglected distance, energy, and size. As for its extent, it depended on the capabilities of the subject.

Just then, Sitch remembered to check up on Wild Emperor, Sekingar, and Metal Bat. As he proceeded to do so, one of his staff members arrived with a letter for Flashy Flash. The letter was from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. He informed Flash about The Great One's return.

However, before the ninja village founder would make his move, Sonic wanted to settle the score between them. Hence, he asked Flash to meet him at a location ciphered in the message.

Flash immediately understood the location. When they were children, Sonic and Flash had agreed upon a location to establish a new village for the orphans where they could live their lives in any way they pleased. Sonic had seemingly asked him to meet him at that location.

As Flash set off to meet Sonic, Blast gave him a call button in case Empty Void were to attack them. In the meantime, Saitama decided to go eat curry udon with Manako.

Flashy Flash then went solo to meet Sonic. He was right about the location, as Sonic was waiting at their promised spot. However, the location was now full of industrial garbage, as companies seemed to have used it for illegal dumping. Nevertheless, Sonic believed that the garbage made the location even more iconic for the end of their dreams.

Right after, both Sonic and Flash drew out their swords to fight each other. But before that, Flash confirmed with Sonic if he wanted to fight him at The Great One's orders.

Sonic immediately rejected that possibility. After seeing Flash the other day, Sonic was reminded about wanting to fight Flash to see which of the two ninjas was stronger.

Flashy Flash was glad Sonic did not submit to Empty Void or God. That said, there was no way to compete against the powers granted by God. Hence, Flash took up Sonic's challenge, hoping to settle the score between them without any regrets. This was something only Flashy Flash could do for Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

