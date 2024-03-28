Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 197 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has begun retelling the Ninjas Arc. Thus, while chapter 197 has been released before, it will be released again with an all-new storyline. One Punch Man manga will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash asking Blast about God, as he was hoping to join the fight. Blast rejected the proposal and explained his past to ninja village founder Empty Void. Soon after, Empty Void attacked the Hero Association building to greet Blast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 release date and time

As revealed by One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata, redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 will be released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

The upcoming redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday April 3 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday April 3 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday April 3 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday April 3 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday April 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday April 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday April 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday April 4

Given that Yusuke Murata himself announced the release date, the chances of any changes are highly unlikely. However, if any such changes were to take place, fans can expect to learn about them through Yusuke Murata's X account, @NEBU_KURO.

Where to read the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197?

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. Unfortunately, the website only provides manga in Japanese, and there is no option to switch languages. Hence, unless you can read Japanese, you may have to use language translation tools to translate the chapter into your preferred language.

While VIZ Media does release the official translated versions of the manga, they haven't released any new chapters since the revamp was announced weeks ago.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196 recap

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196, titled Threat, saw Flashy Flash revealing his intention to fight God. With that, he wished to join Blast in fighting the enigmatic being. However, Blast was confident that God would be too strong for Flashy Flash.

Right after, Blast revealed his past to the ninja village founder. He was once known as Empty Void and was Blast's partner in searching for the cubes. Unfortunately, Empty Void received powers from God, setting up a fight between former partners. This battle saw Empty Void go into a coma.

Moments later, the Hero Association HQ was attacked by Empty Void as a greeting for Blast upon his recovery from the coma.

What to expect from redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197?

Blast and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 will most likely see Flashy Flash receiving a letter from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, inviting him to confront Empty Void face-to-face. Considering that Empty Void wanted to take down Flash and Blast, there is a good chance that Sonic will make his move in the upcoming chapter.

In the meantime, Blast could prepare for his possible confrontation with Empty Void. As for Saitama, he will likely join either one of the two S-Class heroes.

