Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196: Empty Void fully recovers as he greets Blast with an attack

With the release of Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 196, the manga saw Flashy Flash questioning Blast about God, and relaying his longing to join the fight. In addition, the manga revealed Blast's intention to turn Empty Void back into a human. Just then, they were greeted with an attack.

The previous chapter saw the Heavenly Ninja Party - Tennin confronting Sonic, wanting to recruit him in their plan for world domination, starting with defeating Flashy Flash and Blast. Elsewhere, Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako met Blast and Sitch to ask them about God. However, Blast and Sitch were more concerned about Saitama's strength and the prophesized crisis.

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 196: Blast refuses Flashy Flash's help in fighting God

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 196, titled Threat, opened with Flashy Flash asking Blast about God, and conveying his longing to join him in the fight. However, Blast instantly rejected the offer as he believed that Flash would not survive against God. Flash felt insulted by this and explained why he needed to defeat the enigmatic figure.

In his past, i.e., during his time in the Ninja Village, he and his friend had once sneaked into the underground levels where they found a royally enshrined cube, and the village founder inside a recovery device. However, the founder no longer looked human. Hence, Flash believed that The Great One had received powers from God, changing his appearance.

While it was just a theory, Flashy Flash believed that after The Great One received his powers, he must have created the Ninja Village as a front for producing promising candidates for God to "monsterize." Thus, he wished to join the fight because God was the one responsible for his bad past.

Seemingly, Flashy Flash was quite accurate with his theory. However, Blast still wished for Flash to stay away from the fight because The Great One was his former partner, once called Empty Void. During their search for cubes, God managed to monsterize Empty Void. With that, Blast and Empty Void had a huge fight. However, Blast could not kill his former partner and ended up injuring him enough to put him into a coma

Thus, Blast blamed himself for the formation of the ninja village and the loss of countless lives at the hands of the assassins it produced. Hence, he wished to take on God himself. Right after, the manga saw Blast and Sitch showing Saitama, Flash, and Manako an experiment they were working on. They were seemingly trying to turn monsters back into humans. With that, Flash realized that Blast was intending to turn Empty Void back into a human.

Just then, Blast sensed that they were in danger. He immediately used his powers to isolate the entire Hero Association building from external damage. This was followed by an external attack that saw huge slashes form on the ground which effectively formed trenches.

After the attack stopped, Blast revealed that he identified the attack to be Empty Void's "Dimension Blade." Hence, he was certain that his former partner had finally fully recovered. The attack itself was his way of greeting Blast, hoping for a revenge fight. In the meantime, Saitama and Manako seemingly spotted something that belonged to Tatsumaki.

