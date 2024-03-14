One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw sees Blast and Sitch discuss Saitama and the prophesized Crisis

The redrawn version of One Punch Man chapter 195 has finally been released. With that, fans can expect the manga series to publish all the redrawn chapters till now, effectively retelling the story of the Ninjas Arc with an all-new path. The latest chapter saw Blast and Sitch discuss Saitama's strength and existence.

After the release of One Punch Man chapter 202, the manga creators ONE and Yusuke Murata disclosed that the Ninjas Arc was set to be redrawn. With that, the manga was set to take an all-new path into the storyline. Therefore, the previous eight manga chapters were to be disregarded.

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw sees Sitch being worried about the prophesized crisis

One Punch Man chapter 195, titled Tenninto, effectively began similarly like it did the last time. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic could be seen icing his head when he detected the presence of some ninjas around him. That's when Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame popped out to take down Sonic.

Upon witnessing this, other ninjas who were hidden in the vicinity came out to stop Wind and Flame. Right after, all the other ninjas introduced themselves. Together, they were called the Heavenly Ninja Party "Tenninto," a group comprising the highest-ranking ninjas in the former ninja village.

Right after, Merciless informed Speed-o'-Sound Sonic about The Great One's awakening. He had been in a coma for years, following which he had finally woken up. With that man as their leader, the Tenninto was planning to take down Flashy Flash and Blast and take over the world using their ninjutsu.

That said, the Tenninto wanted Sonic to join them and lure Flashy Flash to their location for them to take down the ninja in The Great One's presence.

Right after, One Punch Man chapter 195 switched its perspective and brought fans an all-new scene. If fans remember, Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako had gone to the Hero Association's headquarters to meet Blast. Fortunately, Blast was at the headquarters to meet Sitch.

Upon seeing Blast, Saitama thanked him for helping them get out of the underground location the last time they met. Fortunately for Blast, he was interested in Saitama's strength and wanted to meet him. Thus, Saitama coming to the headquarters saved Blast the trouble of searching for him.

Sitch immediately jumped onto the topic. After having a discussion with Blast, Sitch was certain that Caped Baldy was responsible for defeating Monster Garou. Unfortunately, Saitama had no recollection of the incident.

One Punch Man chapter 195 then showed a flashback of Blast and Sitch, revealing their discussion about Saitama and the prophesized crisis. Both were certain that it was Saitama who resolved the Monster Garou incident. However, they weren't sure how Saitama received such strength.

Blast did not sense any malice from Saitama, thus he believed that there was no need to worry about him. Even if they were to try and restrain him, Sitch was certain that Demon Cyborg would not stay silent about it. Therefore, there was nothing they could do about it.

Right after, Sitch asked Blast whether the prophesized crisis had ended. Blast refused to believe that as he was sure that a greater threat was imminent.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 195

One Punch Man chapter 195 saw the manga take a new path as the last time it focused on Hero Association reverse engineering monsterification to turn monsters back into humans. However, this time, it focused on the Saitama and the prophesized crisis. Hence, fans can expect several new changes in the upcoming chapter.

