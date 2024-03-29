One Punch Man could have more than one God (& they could play a key role in humanity's evolution)

God's presence in the One Punch Man manga, ever since its first appearance, has served as a constant reminder of the impending doom that awaits the world. It was revealed to be a malevolent and all-powerful entity who desired to eradicate humanity.

One Punch Man initially started out as a satirical take on the usual hero and villain tropes. However, what many people fail to understand is that the series is much more than just comedy. With each progressing chapter, the narrative gets deeper, with God being teased as the true final antagonist of the series.

However, a recent fan theory on Reddit challenged everything that was known about God so far, as it suggested the existence of more gods in the One Punch Man series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man manga and reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Popular fan theory suggests that there is more than one God in One Punch Man

God's appearance in the One Punch Man manga was terrifying (image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

On the popular social media platform Reddit, an user named u/Aggravating-Media818, suggested a theory about the existence of multiple gods and how it affected Saitama and the power systems of the One Punch Man universe.

This theory started off with the reddit post elaborating on how desires play an important role in the creation of Heroes and Monsters. According to the user, God bestows powers upon certain individuals based on their desires and their actions towards those desires. While a part of this was already known by the manga readers, the post further explained the importance of desires by illustrating their point with some examples.

As per the original post, people's internal feelings towards their desires played a key role in determining whether they would remain humans or turn into monsters. Darkshine Alloy, who loved building shining muscles, managed to build the biggest and shiniest muscles and become a great hero in the process. Crablante, who had a weird obsession for crabs, got turned into a crab monster.

On the other hand, Saitama loved fighting monsters due to his desire to become a Hero, which led to him consistently undergoing a rigorous amount of training. As such, he eventually became the strongest Hero to ever exist.

The user elaborated that if people's desires included feelings of rage, obsession, envy, greed, or other such negative feelings, they became monsters by allowing their desires to consume them. However, if these desires worked as fuel for hard work, motivation, joy, or happiness, people would remain humans.

The second and most interesting part of u/Aggravating-Media818's theory focused on the existence of multiple Gods in One Punch Man. According to them, there may be more than 1, and up to 8 or 9 gods in all. The first God is the most well-known by the fans, who refer to it as just 'God'.

As the redditor pointed out, this God in particular bears a strong resemblance to the planet Jupiter, which has been brought up by the original series creator, ONE and Yusuke Murata as well, in the manga.

While there has been no explanation given as to why this God resembles Jupiter's surface, the user tried to connect this with Roman and Greek mythology, where Jupiter is the name given to the King of Gods. In Greek mythology, Jupiter is called Zeus, who is also known as the God of Sky and Thunder. He is the main God who rules over all the other gods with absolute power.

The poster then confirmed their belief that the God that was shown in One Punch Man is none other than Zeus/Jupiter, referring to the time when Garou received a fraction of God's power and became awakened. In that one panel where God stepped down to Earth to grant Garou its power, it was covered by huge clouds and thunder.

Therefore, the user concluded that Zeus/Jupiter, aka the King of Gods, is the God that has been showcased in the One Punch Man series so far. This would naturally mean that other Gods must also exist for all the other remaining planets, such as the Earth God.

While the existence of an Earth God is yet to be confirmed, there was one particular panel that showcased a collosal, dark entity who seemed to be kneeling down and crying with its face between its knees. Although nothing is known about this mysterious entity as of now, the original poster suggested that this entity was actually the Earth God.

However, the reason for its sadness is difficult to determine. It could be that it is afraid of defying the Jupiter God and the consequences it would have to suffer. In addition, it could also be that it is sad and crying because the Jupiter God is on a relentless pursuit of eradicating humanity and exercising absolute control over Earth.

Saitama might have received his powers from the Earth God (image via Pierrot)

The user continued their theory by suggesting that the Earth God may have turned against the Jupiter God by entrusting its power to Saitama. It has been stated in the One Punch Man manga before that God has placed a certain limit on every living creature that should be impossible to cross.

However, Saitama managed to do just that and has now been labeled as the 'Fist that turned against God'. That said, it is absurd to think that Saitama can manage to manipulate hyperspace gates and learn to turn back time by simply undergoing basic strength training.

As such, the user concluded that Saitama was chosen by the Earth God to carry on its will and defy the Jupiter God's rule. While u/Aggravating-Media818 was unsure whether Saitama himself managed to remove his limiter or if the Earth God had a part to play in it, they were sure of one thing.

Saitama was using the Earth God's power to stand up to the Jupiter God, which would also explain why the latter God called Saitama the one who revolted against God.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, however, this is all but another interesting theory that deepens the plot of the One Punch Man franchise. As such, it remains to be seen whether this theory holds true in the manga's upcoming chapters.

