100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channels, and other platforms with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo went on a date with Mei Meido. However, he realized how obsessed Mei was with taking orders from him. Hence, he devised a strategy to convince Mei that she needed to devote herself to him as his girlfriend, not as a maid.

In addition, the episode saw Rentaro's other soulmates wear maid costumes and play the "Wet Maid" survival game to celebrate Mei's entry into their family. Considering how the episode finished, fans cannot wait for the release of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You manga.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 release date and time

Rentaro and Mei Meido (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan.

However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in the simulcast timings, the episode will be internationally released 30 minutes later.

Below are the release dates and timings for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5?

Rentaro's soulmates in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the television broadcast of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 on Tokyo MX, and later on Sun TV, BS11, KBS Tokyo, and AT-X. In addition, the episode will be available on digital services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.

Moreover, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 will be streaming on Crunchyroll in regions such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, CIS, Africa, the Middle East, India, and others.

Additionally, fans from selected countries can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free. At the same time, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 will be available on Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and other streaming services.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 recap

Picking up the events from the previous installment, the episode begins with Mei Meido serving as Rentaro's personal maid at Hahari Hanazono's request. Mei takes Rentaro on a car ride. Rentaro Aijo asks Mei her likes and dislikes, but finds out she has no real interests besides Hahari and him. Yet, she recalls how she wanted to visit a cherry blossom park.

Thus, the duo goes to witness the cherry blossoms. Yet Rentaro realizes how obsessed Mei Meido is with taking orders from him. Even though he finds this charming and commends her unyielding devotion to him, Rentaro wants Mei to take care of herself.

Rentaro and Mei go on a date (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When she doesn't understand, Rentaro asks her to do nothing. The boy's order perplexes Mei, who doesn't know how to please him anymore. Eventually, when nothing works in Rentaro's favor, he implores Mei to devote herself to him not as a maid but as a girlfriend. Likewise, Rentaro will devote himself to her as her boyfriend.

As Mei joins Rentaro's family, the other soulmates think it's time for a celebration. Hence, they put on the maid's costume and decide to play a survival game called the wet maid party. It's a game, where whoever gets their costume soaked in water will get disqualified. Hahari proposes the winner shall get a kiss and hug from their boyfriend.

Rentaro announces everyone a winner (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The wet maid party strengthens the girls' bond as they compete against each other. Karane, Shizuka, Kusuri, Kurumi, and others perish from the game, leaving only Hahari, Hakari, and Mei Meido. Hakari's tactic to bring down Mei fails, and eventually, everyone gets their costumes soaked with water.

Even though nobody wins the game, Rentaro, who's the referee for the game, says everyone will receive the first prize. That's how Mei Meido and Rentaro share their first kiss. After the end credits, the episode reveals how Hahari rescued Meido and took her in because she thought the girl was cute. The episode ends with Meido overwhelmed by Hahari's words.

What to expect in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5? (speculative)

Rentaro Aijo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the latest episode covered chapters 31, 32, and 32.5, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 will likely cover the next two chapters and introduce Rentaro's ninth soulmate, Iku Suto, who has an energic personality.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 will likely show Iku Suto inviting Rentaro to join the girls' baseball club. In addition, she will reveal to him her distress concerning the club's fate.

