I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. With Alina and Jade officially set to go on a date soon, fans can expect to see the pair get closer than episode in the coming weeks.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 release date and time

Lululee's trauma may come into play in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 and beyond (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, February 14. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, February 15 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, February 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6

Alina continues to grow closer with the Silver Sword heading into I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 began with Alina explaining that the Centennial Festival was coming soon, working hard likewise to ensure she could attend. She also explained how it would make her work busier because of the extra quest rewards given out during it. She even planned both how to spend her time at the festival, and how to ensure overtime was avoided. Lowe and Lululee were shown to have recovered physically.

Alina then ran into Lululee and Jade on her way home, the latter having been watching the former. Jade also added how lonely it's been without Jade at the inn. Lululee meanwhile was seemingly being watched by someone with an eyepatch on her way home. After Alina’s first busy day at the Iffole Counter, she decided to go into the dungeon herself to handle things. Alina then interrupted the Silver Sword’s simulation training with their new recruit to talk to Jade.

The guildmaster was also present, and explained that a rumor about a quest rewarding a Dia skill was circulating. Jade pressed Lululee about feeling off, but she seemingly gave an excuse. Jade and co then realized that the person behind the rumor wanted to revive more dark gods, as seen with Rufus, with Alina also present. The episode ended with Jade asking Alina on a date to the festival with him so she could ensure her attendance, which she agreed to.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 should start with a focus on who is spreading the secret quest rumors, with this being teased in the fifth episode. Episode 6 should then see Alina and the Silver Sword move out together to deal with this person and these rumors, likely revealing them to be one of the suspicious characters seen so far.

Episode 6 should also give focus to the Centennial Festival and any hiccups that may be brewing with it behind the scenes, which is likely. This in turn should serve to force Alina to act during the festival once it begins. This seems so likely because the series appears to be pushing Alina towards eventually reconciling her two identities with each other.

