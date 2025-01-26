I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST, according to the series’ official website. Following Alina's first mission and connection with the Silver Sword party, she is likely to head to their rescue in the upcoming installment.

While it is unlikely that pre-release spoilers and leaks will be available, the confirmed release information for I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 is available.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 release date and time

Alina's newfound connection with the Silver Sword party may pressure her to take action in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Most overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, January 31. A minority of viewers will instead watch the episode early on Saturday, February 1, similar to Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, February 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 1, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4?

Alina's backstory will also likely motivate her to take action in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was announced via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 began with Alina accepting guildmaster Glen Garia’s request for a duel, in which Glen admitted defeat while confirming that Alina had a Dia skill. He explained that the Chalk Tower was a new dungeon, leading her to freak out about more overtime work. He offered to double the Iffole Counter’s receptionist staff if she raided the Chalk Tower once, and she agreed after realizing how much easier her day job would be.

She then departed and met Silver Sword team members Healer Lululee Ashford and black mage Low Losblender shortly after. The four of them then entered the dungeon, where they discovered a trio of adventurers who were seemingly recently killed, with one still alive. He warned of a humanoid monster using a skill, adding that the monster used the same type of skill as Alina, calling her a monster. They returned after with Rufus, and Jade reported this to Glen.

Rufus then threatened to spread rumors about Alina being a monster, as he was shown to be approached by the same person the adventurer from the previous episode was. He apparently learned that hidden dungeons like the Chalk Tower hold relics that give Dia skills. Jade informed Alia that Silver Sword would return to the Chalk Tower with Rufus instead of her. She was also allowed to stay at the inn until her house was repaired.

As he left, Alina had a flashback to an adventurer named Shroud whom she knew when she was younger. She would ask him about dungeons and say she wanted to be an adventurer with him when she grew up, but he said she should be a receptionist instead. However, he died shortly thereafter, which affected her deeply. The episode ended with Silver Sword running into the humanoid monster, killing Rufus, and threatening to kill the other three.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4? (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 will likely open with a focus on Alina going about her workday while thinking about the Silver Sword. She is expected to come to some emotional realizations during this process, followed by her necklace indicating that something is wrong with the Silver Sword. This should prompt a shift in focus to the battle in the Chalk Tower, where their battle with the monster will likely take up the rest of the episode and end with Alina’s arrival.

