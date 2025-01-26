10 best anime to watch if you like I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time quickly garnered attention after its January 2025 release. It centers on Alina Clover, a receptionist at the adventurers' guild Ifuru Counter who secretly has immense powers as one of the top 10% of adventurers.

Frustrated with unpaid overtime resulting from other adventurers failing quests, Alina adopts the persona of "the Executioner" to defeat dungeon bosses herself to reduce her workload.

Viewers love the inventive workplace fantasy premise, Alina's double life, and themes of balancing ambitious career goals with a healthy personal life. If you're hooked and want more anime recommendations in a similar vein, this list has you covered.

10 best anime for fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

1. The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

Like I May Be a Guild Receptionist, The Devil Is a Part-Timer! anime centers around a character trying to make the everyday struggle of work more bearable. It follows Satan as he is forced to take a part-time job at a fast food joint in Tokyo after being transported to and stuck in modern-day Japan.

Hilarity ensues as the Demon Lord of Legend has to contend with mundane tasks like serving customers with a smile and remembering to lock up for the night. Viewers love the reverse-isekai premise, Satan's deadpan humor with coworkers, and the hilarious contrast between mundane work and epic fantasy.

While its focus is more on comedy than workplace struggles, fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist may enjoy the humorous contrast between immense powers and mundane jobs.

2. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

For another take on a legendary fantasy being adjusting to a new life, check out this fun 2018 isekai.

The story starts with a Japanese businessman reborn as a cute, blobby slime monster after a shocking workplace accident. But this small, gelatinous hero quickly evolves new abilities on his quest to create a monster utopia.

While That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime focuses more on world-building and diplomacy than workplace settings, fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist may appreciate the protagonist’s hidden strength and leadership in a fantasy environment.

3. BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense (Image via Silver Link)

In this 2020 anime, Kaede is tired of competitive games and craves a more stress-free gaming experience.

So upon starting the VRMMO game NewWorld Online, she allocates all of her status points into pure defense abilities. Little does she know that this makes her character Maple completely overpowered, to hilarious effect.

While BOFURI focuses entirely on gaming rather than workplace struggles, its lighthearted tone and the protagonist's desire for a simpler life make it a fun watch for fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist.

4. Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Combatants Will Be Dispatched! (Image via J.C. Staff)

This 2021 anime comes from the same author as the iconic comedy series KonoSuba. It takes place in a fantasy world where an evil organization sends expendable Combatants on missions to prepare lands for invasion and resource exploitation.

One agent, however, would rather slack off, party with pretty girls, and enjoy this strange new world. The show's medieval isekai setting, comedic tone, and absurd mission objectives may resonate with fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist. However, its focus is more on irreverent humor than workplace dynamics.

5. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Office worker Miss Kobayashi adopts an extra roommate one night when she drunkenly stumbles upon and frees the dragon Tohru. Before she knows it, she has a new live-in dragon maid who causes chaos while attempting to integrate into the human world.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid delivers funny and heartwarming moments with light workplace elements. Fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist may enjoy the exploration of relationships and identity, though the focus is more on domestic life than workplace struggles.

6. Maoyu: Archenemy and Hero

Maoyu: Archenemy and Hero (Image via Arms)

A warrior known as the Hero trains all his life to defeat the Demon Queen and rid the world of her tyrannical rule once and for all. However, upon meeting the queen, he discovers that her motives may not be as cruel and totalitarian as long assumed.

The two bitter rivals end up joining forces to nurture a fragile peace while quelling various threats. This 2013 anime features fantastic medieval world-building and a novel take on the brave hero and vile ruler trope.

While its themes of progress and societal reform differ from I May Be a Guild Receptionist, fans may appreciate the intellectual conversations and teamwork between opposing forces.

7. Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor (Image via Liden Films)

Magic prodigy Glenn Radars lands a cushy teaching gig at a prestigious magic academy but swiftly proves to be the laziest instructor on staff.

He soon butts heads with an earnest honor student while navigating various magical misadventures caused by his troublemaker class full of rambunctious personalities. This 2017 magic school anime offers hilarious comedy with a protagonist who hides his talents while seeking an easy life.

Fans of I May Be a Guild Receptionist may enjoy Glenn's lazy yet powerful persona, though the school setting is quite different from a workplace environment.

8. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

When Subaru Natsuki gets lost at the convenience store one night, he is suddenly transported to a new magical world.

While the fantasy environment initially seems like an exciting departure from his old mundane life, returning from death over and over in this strange land loses its luster fast.

Although Re:Zero is a darker and more psychological series than I May Be a Guild Receptionist, Subaru’s repeated struggles to achieve peace may appeal to viewers who enjoy characters navigating difficult environments.

9. The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (Image via Silver Link)

The great dark realm magician Jahy once struck fear across the land, but now finds herself stranded in the human world in a weakened child’s body with little magical power left.

Forced to adapt and bide her time while plotting her revival, Jahy takes up a job at a restaurant to get by in this strange modern setting. This 2021 comedy delivers fantastic humor stemming from Jahy’s delusional grandeur clashing with her unimpressive new living conditions and workplace struggles.

Like I May Be a Guild Receptionist, Jahy must balance her career aspirations with new relationships and understand her current standing better.

10. How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

When Kazuya Souma is summoned to a fantasy realm to serve as a hero, he quickly finds himself engaged with the kingdom’s princess as part of their plan to stabilize the crumbling nation.

Instead of fighting, Kazuya used his modern knowledge to implement economic and political reforms. He swiftly implements measured reforms to stabilize and strengthen the fledgling kingdom, solidifying his place as a visionary leader.

This 2021 isekai anime delivers methodical world-building and a focus on administration rather than brute magical force. While its themes differ from I May Be a Guild Receptionist, fans may enjoy its creative problem-solving and leadership focus.

Conclusion

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time has struck a chord with fantasy comedy fans thanks to its fresh adventurer guild premise and themes questioning the pursuit of status in lieu of a healthy work-life balance.

Whether it is overpowered abilities manifesting in a deceptively undersized form, legendary beings navigating ordinary workplace struggles, or visionary statecraft-saving kingdoms, these series capture similar magic. So check them out if you need more guild receptionist anime action!

