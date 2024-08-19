Deaths are significant to an anime plot; however, most impactful anime deaths influence the plot like nothing else. In anime, death is not only portrayed as a misfortune but as an internal flux of emotion that drives the anime or manga.

Watching one's favorite character die can be painful. However, as death is inevitable in human lives, anime characters must also die to ensure realism in the series.

More than the death itself, the impact of such a dreadful incident is more important for the plot. For example, in Attack on Titan, Eren wanted to kill every Titan because one of them ate his mother, and in Naruto, Sasuke wanted to kill Itachi because Itachi killed their parents. This listicle enlists the 10 most impactful anime deaths from multiple anime.

From Jiraiya's death to Thors' death, here's a list of 10 most impactful anime deaths ranked

10) Mio's death - Dororo

The 2019 historical dark fantasy anime Dororo is a thought-provoking one. Mio is a supporting character who gets into prostitution to acquire provisions in a war-driven village.

Mio is a kind and loving woman who tried helping Dororo and Hyakkimaru. Hyakkimaru was born without any limbs, organs, or emotions. When he and Dororo met Mio, he had only regained his hearing, and the only sound he could tolerate was Mio's singing.

Mio's death was a sign of political oppression and has an emotional vulnerability to it. Hyakkimaru had a significant change after witnessing this, and he went berserk to kill all the soldiers present.

9) Ai's death - Oshi No Ko

Teen idol Ai Hoshino's death is one of the most impactful anime deaths since it marks the beginning of the narrative. Oshi no Ko revolves around Ai's children's obsession with finding the person who orchestrated Ai's death.

Both of Ai's children were her super fans in their previous lives. They retained all of their memories and cognition abilities even after getting a rebirth. They tried to help out Ai in any way possible.

Ai's murder was a tragic incident highlighting the difficulties of idol life. The aftermath was both of her children suffering psychologically, while trying to bring justice.

8) Ubuyashiki's death - Demon Slayer

Like Gege, the writer of Demon Slayer, Koyoharu, didn't hesitate to kill important characters from the plot. Among all these deaths, Rengoku and Ubuyashiki's deaths were probably the most significant ones.

Kaguya Ubuyashiki was the head of the Demon Slayer Corps. Despite his frail condition due to the curse, he was a master strategist and oversaw everything for the corps. When he was certain of his death, he crafted a master plan to kill Muzan while dying and nearly succeeded.

Kaguya orchestrated a cynical plan with the help of Tamayo to blow himself and his family up along with Muzan. The nerve and mastery behind this nearly impossible suicide mission made Ubuyashiki's death one of the most impactful anime deaths in the anime world.

7) Thors' death - Vinland Saga

The 2019 anime Vinland Saga is one of the most critically acclaimed anime of this decade because of its criticisms of colonialism, slavery, and imperialistic wars. The action in the anime starts with Thors' death.

Thors was a Jomsviking general who left the battlefield to search for a quiet life. Later, Askeladd was sent to kill Thors. Even though Thors won his duel with Askeladd, they took Thorfinn as a hostage and shot a barrage of arrows toward Thors to kill him.

Thors' death changed Thorfinn's life completely, and the plot follows his path of vengeance and the aftermath. Thors' death is one of the most impactful anime deaths in the animeverse because of its emotional and technical impact on the story.

6) Hughes' death - Fullmetal Alchemist

Like Attack on Titan, the plot of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is full of bloodshed. In such a grim atmosphere, Maes Hughes' lightheartedness added a ray of light. He was a highly regarded military officer and close to the Elric brothers.

While investigating the history of Amesteris, Hughes decoded important information about philosopher's stone and homunculi. At that time, he was ambushed by "Lust," after injuring her he left the office to call Roy Mustang from a nearby telephone booth.

Finally, Envy shoots Maes to death. His death was a startling point in the anime. Roy's passivity transformed into vengeance, and Ed and Al became more resolute after seeing each of their close ones die. It marked the beginning of an all-out battle between the forces of good and evil.

5) Ace's death - One Piece

Portgas D. Ace, or Gol D. Ace, is one of the most loved characters from One Piece. Like Naruto after Jiraiya's death, Ace's death completely changed Luffy, as Luffy became aware that he had to get stronger to protect himself and the people he loves.

After Blackbeard handed over Ace to the Marines and his public execution was announced, it initiated the "Marineford war arc." Although Ace was freed, he died while defending Whitebeard's honor and protecting Luffy.

Ace was the son of former pirate king Gol D. Roger and had been a target of Marines for a long time. Akainu's desire to destroy D. Roger and D. Dragon's bloodline made Ace encounter a cruel fate.

4) Twice's death - My Hero Academia

The 2016 anime My Hero Academia is full of horrific deaths. However, the most significant is Bubaigawara, also known as Twice's death. Twice's death severely impacted the plot.

Twice's power, the "sad man's parade," was a huge disadvantage for the heroes; therefore, the double-agent Hawk killed him before he became a threat. However, the aftermath of this murder left Hawk mortally injured. And pain-stricken Toga was driven to madness, which enabled her to copy Twice's quirk.

Twice's death is one of the most impactful anime deaths, given how it shifted the narrative from Heros' advantage to their disadvantage.

3) Gojo's death - Jujutsu Kaisen

Even though Gojo Satoru is not the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, his charismatic presence captured the audience's hearts. Gojo is the strongest sorcerer and an idealist.

Gojo's character represents an anti-authoritarian power in the plot, and his death is significant for various reasons. It marked the fall of sorcerors, wiped out the voice of liberation, and initiated Yuji's change and other sorcerors' descent into hopelessness.

In a nutshell, Gojo's death was unexpected and changed the whole narrative of the anime and manga. Most importantly, the aftermath of Gojo's death enraged countless fans around the globe. If we consider fan reaction, Gojo's death may be the most impactful in anime history.

2) Eren's death - Attack on Titan

The plot primarily revolves around Eren, a cadet of the 104th unit of Survey Corps with the power of "Attack Titan." As the plot evolves, the people of Paradis learn the truth about titans, their ancestry, and the worldwide domination of Marley. The rest of the story focuses on Eren's single-handed struggle to end the "cycle of violence."

Eren's death is a symbolic one. Although it happens at the end of the anime, it holds more value than any other death in the anime. Eren "became the greatest evil," so the world united to fight him. Eren's death is undoubtedly one of the most impactful anime deaths.

1) Jiraiya's death - Naruto

While Naruto is full of bloodbaths, the most significant must be Jiraiya sensei's death. Jiraiya was murdered during his mission in Amegakure to discover the identity of Akatsuki's leader. Jiraiya's death heavily impacted the narrative, mostly Naruto.

After his master's death, Naruto realized he had to become stronger, and the drive for revenge made him very powerful. Jiraiya discovered the real identity of "Pain" and his Rinnegan. This information could have been essential for Konoha to stop the upcoming misfortune.

Jiraiya's death was equally impactful to the plot and to the audience. The idea that he was murdered by his ex-student was heart-wrenching enough to make his death one of the most impactful anime deaths.

Death has always been an interesting theme in any work of popular media. Deaths represent a turning point, and a new beginning in a plot, and anime deaths are impactful and add layers to the themes of the plot.

While tear-jerking, they also work to pivot the plot towards a significant end. Painful anime deaths, such as Setsuko's death, Itachi's death, and Rengoku's death, are significant incidents in these anime.

