Jujutsu Kaisen fans are torn over seeing Yuta fight in Gojo's body in chapter 262 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, finally started the fight between Yuta and Sukuna, with Yuta now possessing Gojo's body. Some fans celebrated the "return" of Satoru Gojo, but the uncanny difference between the current Gojo and the actual Gojo has led fans to express their conflicting feelings about the entire situation.

After defeating Kenjaku, Yuta commanded Rika to consume Kenjaku's remains, acquiring his brain-hopping cursed technique. Yuta defeating Kenjaku with the help of Takaba was once a minor highlight and a rather underwhelming part of the story, but it ended up being one of the decisive moments because of the revelation in chapter 261.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta makes Gojo's confidence stand out even more

Stealing Kenjaku's technique allowed Yuta to enact his backup plan: transferring his consciousness into Gojo's stitched-up but lifeless body. While most of the remaining sorcerers were aware of this contingency, Yuta was notably hesitant and held strong reservations about executing it.

The tease of Gojo's return came in chapter 260. Initially, the silhouette resembled Gojo, but subtle differences soon became apparent. Despite the body’s appearance, Yuta’s mannerisms and expressionless face, combined with a more sluggish fighting style, revealed that Gojo was no longer there.

Fan reactions to Yuta being in Gojo's body

Yuta Okkotsu as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo's death was one of the most significant incidents in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the fandom. Although he died in Chapter 235, fans began theorizing about his comeback immediately afterward. Gojo's body being possessed by Yuta became one of the most polarizing events in the story, and currently, most Gojo fans are still mentioning how uncanny the entire situation is.

"I like how Gege can clearly show it’s Yuta with just the body language & exressions," one fan said.

Another fan brought attention to the fact that Yuta Okkotsu's facial expressions and mannerisms contrast too much with Gojo's confidence and charisma. It is to where even Gojo's face doesn't look like his anymore.

"Nah the facial expression is too not gojo for it to be gojo," another fan wrote.

Kenjaku as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A fan also brought attention to the fact that Gojo must have faced a similar situation when he encountered Kenjaku, who was possessing Geto's body. The uncanniness of Geto and Kenjaku's contrasting tones and mannerisms must be like the experiences of Gojo fans right now.

"Omg this is really what Gojo felt when he saw Kenjaku in Geto's body," a fan wrote.

Another fan took this opportunity to highlight Geto and Megumi fans faced how similar situations since they were being possessed by Kenjaku and Sukuna, respectively. The fan also mentioned how a similar body-hopping situation might occur once more after Gojo.

"This what geto and megumi fans had to deal with (I'm experiencing it again for the third time)," another fan said.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, will officially release on June 9, 2024, and will have a two-week break afterwards.

