Yuta's role in Jujutsu Kaisen isn't to kill Sukuna, but to set up his defeat by taking away his most broken move

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 took the manga and anime world by storm with the revelation that Yuta Okkotsu took over Satoru Gojo's body and is set to face Ryomen Sukuna once again. Both characters are expected to unleash their respective Domain Extension in this battle.

This development has led to the interesting theory that his main goal in the fight is to weaken Sukuna to the point where he can no longer use his Domain, thereby allowing other sorcerers to attack him.

This theory makes a lot of sense when considering that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 also confirmed that Yuta only has five minutes of control over Gojo's body. Given the uncertainty surrounding what happens after that, he needs to get the most out of this situation and cause serious damage. Taking care of Sukuna's Domain is the top priority in this fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why Yuta's end goal after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 might be destroying Sukuna's Domain

Yuta has taken over Gojo's body to fight Sukuna (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha)

The latest chapter has sent shockwaves through the manga and anime communities. It was revealed that Yuta Okkotsu has taken over Satoru Gojo's body and is set to clash Domain Expansions with Ryomen Sukuna. There is a good chance that Yuta's goal is to destroy Sukuna's Domain, the villain's most powerful tool.

This theory holds significant merit, as Yuta can control his Domain to the point that he can allow other people to enter without getting hit. By destroying Sukuna's Domain, Yuta could create an opportunity for Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo to step in to attack the King of Curses, thus outnumbering and being able to cause him some serious damage.

Yuji and Todo have already proven that they could corner Sukuna, but the latter's Domain was something they couldn't deal with. With Yuta now in possession of Gojo's body for five minutes, he can remove this challenge and give the remaining sorcerers a chance to defeat Sukuna for good.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

Yuta, Sukuna, and Gojo in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It's no secret that the coming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are going to focus on the battle between this new version of Yuta and Ryomen Sukuna. The latest chapter confirmed that Yuta has only five minutes to use Gojo's body, and there is a very good chance he is going to die after that, so it makes sense that author Gege Akutami is going to give his original main character the focus he deserves prior to a potential death.

Furthermore, the continuing battle between Uraume and Hakari continues to unfold, with Akutami receiving rightful criticism for not addressing this conflict despite the fact it has been going on since Satoru Gojo was killed by Sukuna almost thirty chapters ago. This point will likely be addressed at some point in the manga.

Final thoughts

Yuta is only going to have five minutes to fight Sukuna in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, and his primary strategy could be to focus on destroying the latter's Domain. It's the one technique other sorcerers don't know how to deal with and could be a deciding factor in this battle.

