Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals the reason behind the battle order against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen and the battle order against Sukuna in the current arc of the manga were controversial for a long time because readers couldn't understand why the sorcerers didn't attack him all at once. However, chapter 261 explained the reason. As Satoru Gojo was perceived as the only one capable of defeating Sukuna in a one-on-one battle, the remaining sorcerers came up with several contingency plans, including Yuta Okkotsu taking over his sensei's body.

This also explains a moment during the Gojo vs. Sukuna battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga where Hajime Kashimo told Yuta to wait for his turn as he was going to be one swapping bodies with Satoru if push came to shove.

This adds to the several different plans they had in store for this battle and gives is a peek into Gege Akutami's vision once Gojo was killed by Sukuna.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga already established that the battle order against Sukuna was planned

Expand Tweet

A recent interpretation online was that when Kashimo told Yuta to not interfere during Gojo and Sukuna's fight was because he was the last line of defense if any other plan didn't work and would be forced to take over Satoru's body.

It would make sense to some degree as Yuta is the only one who could make that plan happen and, during the moment of that scene, didn't have Rika eating Kenjaku to copy his abilities.

This would give context to that discussion between Yuta and Kashimo, although there is another angle and that is the latter simply wanting to fight Sukuna after Gojo.

As was shown during his stint in the series, Kashimo's goal was to fight Sukuna and was barely cooperating with the remaining sorcerers, so it makes sense that he wouldn't like Yuta to be the next one on the battlefield after Gojo.

Both explanations make a lot of sense and author Gege Akutami was smart enough to leave this vague so there could be room for interpretation among the fanbase.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

Yuta and Gojo in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

The next few Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are likely to focus on the battle between Sukuna and this version of Yuta, who is in control of Satoru Gojo's body. It has been established that Yuta cannot last more than five minutes in this state and what could happen next is anyone's guess, so there is an element of tension in this upcoming battle since it could be his last in the series.

The battle between Uraume and Hakari will have to be addressed at some point, with people making memes online of how Akutami has seemingly forgotten this fight. And there is also the element of the merger and how Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori are still in a condition to help Yuta against Sukuna.

Final thoughts

There is the possibility that the battle order against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen was already foreshadowed from the moment that Kashimo didn't allow Yuta to help Gojo in his individual fight. However, there is also the possibility of Kashimo simply wanting to be the next one in fighting the King of Curses.

Related articles