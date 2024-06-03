Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami prolonging Hakari vs. Uraume is turning the fight into a gag and it's saddening

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has brought in almost every sorcerer for the fight against Sukuna, including minor characters like Larue and Miguel, who only had a few brief moments at the beginning of the series. Chapter 261 ended with Yuta confronting Sukuna again for a second round of their fight.

Amidst this, the entire Hakari vs. Uraume fight that started in Chapter 237 has been sidelined. The fight has not been focused on at all, with both Uraume and Hakari being used as spectators for the Sukuna fight. Many Hakari fans expected the Hakari vs.

The Uraume fight is considered one of the defining moments in Hakari's character arc. It is soon followed by Hakari confronting Sukuna. However, Hakari hasn't even seen Sukuna face to face. The Hakari vs. Uraume fight has now almost become a running gag among the community due to its lack of execution and focus.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hakari vs Uraume has been detrimental to Hakari's character

Hakari as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This battle, which began in Chapter 237 after Satoru Gojo's death, promised to showcase Hakari's full capabilities. However, despite initial excitement, the fight has largely been sidelined, turning what could have been an epic confrontation into a mere background gag.

The fight was first teased in Chapter 244, where Uraume acknowledged Hakari's regeneration abilities, comparing them favorably to Sukuna and Gojo. This set the stage for a clash of titans, as fans eagerly anticipated seeing Hakari use his cursed technique and battle IQ to their fullest extent.

Unfortunately, subsequent chapters have not delivered on this promise. Instead, the fight has been overshadowed by the main events, with Hakari and Uraume relegated to commentators on Sukuna’s actions.

Uraume as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami tends to use background fights to divert attention and raise tension for the main conflicts, as seen with Kenjaku vs. Takaba. However, this approach has frustrated fans who were looking forward to the Hakari vs. Uraume showdown.

Hakari, introduced as one of the strongest sorcerers of the new generation, has yet to land a single hit on Sukuna. This lack of direct confrontation is glaring, especially since nearly every other significant character has fought Sukuna. The sidelining of Hakari diminishes his character, reducing his role to a mere distraction rather than a formidable opponent.

The dissatisfaction is palpable among fans. Many feel that the prolonged setup for Hakari vs. Uraume has turned what should have been a high-stakes battle into a comedic sideshow. The lack of focus on this fight undermines Hakari's potential and leaves his character development stagnant.

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While some fans speculate that this might be a setup for a significant reveal regarding Uraume and Sukuna’s history, the execution so far has been lackluster. Gege Akutami’s decision to bring in every major and minor character for the climax has only intensified the issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 ended with the reveal that Yuta has transferred his consciousness to Gojo’s body to engage Sukuna, leaving Hakari and Uraume as mere spectators. This further emphasizes the sidelining of Hakari, turning the fight into a background gag rather than the epic showdown it deserved to be.

Despite this, there remains a glimmer of hope. Gege might possibly shift the focus from Yuta vs. Sukuna to Hakari vs. Uraume in Chapter 262, providing the much-needed spotlight on this anticipated battle. Until then, fans can only hope that Hakari will eventually get the attention and development his character deserves.

Final Thoughts

The manga is currently on a break, with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 set to release on June 9, 2024. This upcoming chapter is expected to continue the Yuta vs. Sukuna fight. However, it is possible that Gege Akutami will shift the focus to the Hakari vs. Uraume battle, potentially saving the Yuta vs. Sukuna fight for the series finale.

