Jujutsu Kaisen just confirmed Sukuna's status as the "strongest sorcerer in history" without a shadow of doubt

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 has confirmed Ryomen Sukuna as the "strongest sorcerer in history." The current events and those that have occurred throughout the story have showcased why he deserves to be at the top of the food chain. Besides Gojo Satoru, Sukuna has proven unrivaled in nearly every aspect.

He is vastly superior in terms of raw power and Jujutsu, possesses an incredibly sharp battle IQ, is able to use the Reverse Cursed Technique quite well, is equipped with destructive techniques, and now, in Megumi's body, has access to likely the most powerful technique in Ten Shadows.

Jujutsu Kaisen finally establishes Sukuna as the "strongest sorcerer in history"

Yuta, Shoko and Kusakabe (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Yuta Okkotsu calls Sukuna "the strongest sorcerer in history" early on in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. To add context, the Jujutsu High sorcerers were discussing contingency plans in case Gojo was defeated. Yuta came up with a certain plan which carried immense risk.

As per him, Rika would consume Kenjaku's body, which would allow Yuta to use his body-swapping technique. With it, he could transfer himself into Gojo's body and continue the fight. However, the risks were substantial, as explained by Mei Mei.

His comrades, especially Maki and Kusakabe, were understandably in disagreement. This was when he burst with a strong response, stating that they were taking "the strongest sorcerer in history" and needed to put aside their humanity to become monsters if they wanted to win.

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally placing Sukuna at the top, his actions throughout the series have justified this decision. Beginning with the Heian Era, his mere name struck fear throughout the land. He lived and did as he pleased, whenever and however he wanted. Even in death, he remained undefeated.

His powers were split into 20 fingers, which were too powerful to be destroyed and had to be stored away as Special Grade Cursed Objects. Manifesting within Yuji and limited in power, he was still strong enough to easily defeat Curses in a single hit. Moreover, despite not being at full power, he was able to dispatch Mahoraga in a violent battle that ravaged Shibuya.

Next, after taking over Megumi Fushiguro, he was at full strength and easily swept aside all of his opponents. Yorozu and Ishigori stood no chance against him, and only Gojo pushed him to his limits, but even then, he came out on top. With Gojo gone, he revealed his true demonic form - 4 arms, 4 eyes, and an extra mouth.

None of the Jujutsu High sorcerers were much of a match for him. Yuji looks to be the only one, at the moment, capable of standing his ground. Moving on, Sukuna's physical stature gives him an edge in battle. He has an extra mouth, which he uses in chanting, and he has extra arms to fight and form hand signs to prepare his techniques.

His control over Jujutsu has proven to be immaculate on countless occasions. The Binding Vow he formed with Yuji was genius and was crucial in allowing him to take over Megumi. Further, the numerous Binding Vows he has formed during this current fight have kept him operating at a high level despite the damage suffered.

Again, after taking over Megumi, his access to the Ten Shadows Technique makes him all the more formidable. It doesn't seem like he can use it at the moment, but he could be saving it. Even so, his Domain has been tipped to be one of the most powerful because it is barrier-less and can expand.

Final thoughts

Sukuna vs Gojo (Yuta) - Round 2 (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

The latest chapter, finally acknowledging Sukuna as the most powerful sorcerer, establishes his dominance in the series. Throughout the story, he has proven to be the toughest to deal with, always coming up with a way to counter whatever is thrown at him. Hence, it is with good reason that he was dubbed "The King of Curses."

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 has been nothing short of appalling. It has stunned every single fan hoping for an emphatic Gojo return. While fans understand the drastic step Yuta has had to take, countless are displeased with the way events have transpired.

