I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 is set to release on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST, according to the series’ official website. With the series already introducing immediate conflict and teasing overarching enemies, fans are eager to see what direction the second episode will take.

While it is almost certain that no pre-release leaks or spoilers will be available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 release date and time

Alina's passion for keeping her desk job will likely play a major role in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, January 18, 2025. A majority of international viewers will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, January 17. However, a select few overseas regions will instead have the episode premiere early morning on Saturday, January 18, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, January 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, January 18, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2?

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 should also see Alina's patience for all the Executioner talk reach its limits (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was announced through the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll is also producing English and German language dubs for the series, although other language dubs have not been announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 1 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 1 began by focusing on Alina Clover and her morning routine before her job as a guild receptionist. She explained that she worked at the Iffolde Counter, the largest adventurer’s guild on the continent of Helcacia. Alina shared that the people’s ancestors received gifts from gods called Dia, which they used to build an advanced civilization. However, they suddenly disappeared, with monsters showing up after to fill the void.

In this world, dungeon exploration began 200 years ago to fight monsters and build cities once more. These fighters were the first adventurers, and their purpose remains the same today. The focus then shifted to Alina working overtime at her desk job, which upset her to the point of promising to do something about it. The narrative shifted once more to a party of adventurers known as the Silver Sword, who were struggling against a dungeon boss.

Alina then arrived in a completely different outfit, which adventurers had called the Executioner, and quickly defeated the dragon. However, the party’s leader saw her face and eventually confronted her about joining them. Alina immediately rejected this, saying that she enjoys her cushy public service job and won’t be quitting. The episode ended with a suspicious man entering the Iffolde Counter and angrily demanding a quest.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2? (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 is expected to open with a continued focus on the Iffolde Counter and the suspicious man who just entered, demanding a quest. Some exposition should transpire regarding why he’s so feverishly asking for a quest, likely to do with the man in skeletal armor who approached him in an alley during the premiere.

The episode should also give a continued focus on the Silver Sword party, specifically via its leader, who has solely been referred to as Leader so far. His quest to get Alina to join his party likely won’t be abandoned anytime soon, with Leader possibly even enacting a plan to convince her.

