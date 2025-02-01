I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 release date and time

Alina's first taste of combat may leave her wanting more in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, February 7. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, February 8 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Trending

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, February 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 8, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 could also give more focus to Alina's origins (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 4 began with Alina worriedly checking the guiding crystal Jade gave her while he and his team prepared for a fight against the dark god Silha. Lululee was targeted for her regeneration skill, which he took for himself. They then noticed he had the mark of the Dia on him, meaning he was actually a relic made by the ancestors. Jade gave Lowe and Lululee a chance to escape, but was mortally wounded as a result.

Jade then planned to sacrifice himself so they could escape while they ran into a monster. As Alina was about to finish up her overtime work, her coworker was complaining about the Executioner not joining the Silver Sword. Alina then realized that the stone in her pocket was glowing, meaning Jade was in trouble. Alina ran out as soon as she saw this, while Jade mused on how he’s so drawn to Alina, clearly referencing his romantic feelings for her. Alina then went to the guild headquarters, revealing herself as the Executioner to the guards.

Lowe meanwhile pleaded with Lululee to leave him behind, but she refused. As they were both about to die, Alina showed up and defeated the monster before them. Alina found Jade unconscious further in the dungeon and covered in blood, not responding to her. She dodged a surprise attack from Silha before preparing to battle. Jade woke up shortly thereafter, joining the fight and helping Alina as best as he could The episode ended with her achieving victory via an apparent powerup, returning home with Jade and everyone else alive.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 5 should open up with a relatively significant timeskip from the end of the previous episode. This would allow Jade and the Silver Sword to fully heal, while further rumors spread of the Executioner.

Episode 5 should also see a new dark god be teased, as Silha promised with his dying words. In between, Alina will likely struggle with her day job and overtime as she has in the past, with the episode ending on Jade contacting her once again.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback