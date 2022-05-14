10 Naruto characters whose dying words broke everyone's heart

Naruto is a series set in a world where death is constant. Naturally, some of the deaths made the fans sad, especially those who grew up watching the series. One of the reasons why some of the scenes were emotional was because of the way the dialogues were written.

Some of the characters who uttered their final words before they died, broke the hearts of every single fan of the series. Let’s take a look at some of the Naruto characters and their final words before they passed away.

Parting words of some of the characters in the Naruto series

1) Jiraiya

Jiraiya from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

"The Frog In The Well That Drifts Into The Great Ocean. Not bad. Not bad at all. Now, I suppose it's about time I put down my pen. Oh... that's right... What should I name the sequel? I wonder... let's see... The Tale of Naruto Uzumaki. Yes, that has a nice ring to it."

These were the final words of Jiraiya and we can see how proud he was of his young protege. Jiraiya’s death broke the hearts of every fan that grew up watching him. He was an important person to Naruto since he was a bit of a father figure as well. Jiraiya as a character is missed by the entire fanbase, and his time on the show was cherished dearly by every fan of the series.

2) Itachi

Itachi from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

“If I had been open with you from the start, and looked you in the eyes and told you the truth, I wouldn't have to stand before you now, as a failure, telling you all this. So this time I want to impart this truth with you, you don't even have to forgive me, and no matter what you do from here on out, I will love you always.”

These were Itachi’s last words when he stood in front of Sasuke just before he was about to break from the reanimation. Itachi loved his brother more than anyone else and went to great lengths to protect him as well. Sasuke, however, only viewed him as the person responsible for the death of the Uchiha clan. He then realized why Itachi had to resort to such extreme measures. This scene broke the hearts of every Naruto fan since Itachi was one of the most popular and beloved characters in the series.

3) Fugaku

“Don't hesitate; it's the path you chose. Our pain will only last an instant, unlike yours. The way we think may be different, but I'm still proud of you."

Fugaku might not have had a ton of screen time in the series, but his last words to Itachi moments before he died truly saddened the entire fanbase. Despite being in a position where his own son is about to kill him and his wife, he was able to sympathize with Itachi. Not only did he sympathize with him, he even mentioned that their thought processes are not the same and said that he was proud of his son. Itachi broke down into tears before he killed them and watching a character like him in that state certainly shocked the fanbase.

4) Kushina

“Naruto, from now on, you are going to face lots of pain and hardships. Be true to yourself. Have a dream and have the confidence to make those dreams come true. Oh, Naruto, there's so much... oh, so much more...! There are so many things I wish I had time to pass onto you... so much more I wanna tell you! I wish I could stay with you longer! I love you! Minato, I'm sorry. I used up your time. ”

These were the parting words of a mother to her child. Kushina Uzumaki uttered these words moments before she succumbed to the injuries that she sustained because of the Nine Tailed Beast. Minato too was hurt by the Kyuubi and in that injured state, performed the Reaper Death seal as well. Kushina, despite being weakened by the injury and the extraction of Kurama, was able to use the Adamantine Chains technique to hold Kurama in place.

5) Zabuza

Kafiuno @kafiuno Fact:zabuza has to be one of the most underrated characters in naruto of all time Fact:zabuza has to be one of the most underrated characters in naruto of all time https://t.co/q2pWRrxsYz

"I know I cannot be, but I wish I could go to where you have gone... How I wish I could join you there... Haku..."

Zabuza was an antagonist during the earlier parts of the series and was one of the members of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist as well. He wielded the executioner's sword and was a strong shinobi. He had a strong connection with Haku and considered him to be a close comrade. However, he had to witness the death of his closest friend. He lived a life dedicated towards causing harm and constantly hid his true feelings about Haku. Zabuza spent his dying moments with the regret of not letting Haku know how he felt.

6) Neji

The Magician 🧝🏿‍♂️ @_ScoobaSteve @beardedd_blerd2 lmao i got neji he lowkey my favorite character so i’ll try to talk my way out of it @beardedd_blerd2 lmao i got neji he lowkey my favorite character so i’ll try to talk my way out of it😂😂 https://t.co/aYhklQLu9I

“Because you called me a genius.”

These were the words that Neji uttered moments before he died. This was his response to Naruto when asked why Neji went that far for him. During that brief conversation, Neji also admitted that the protagonist had freed him from the shackles of fate which he clung on to. Neji would have limited himself because of that thought process and Naruto helped him out of that situation. Fans were quite saddened to witness Neji's death, who had ambitions to change the structure of the Hyuga clan to make it more inclusive.

7) Chiyo

Naruto @Naruto_Anime_EN



Press F to pay respect. 10/15 - Happy Birthday, Chiyo!Press F to pay respect. 10/15 - Happy Birthday, Chiyo! 🎉Press F to pay respect. https://t.co/SCVcHpGOjs

"Naruto... do an old woman a favor, won't you? You are the only person in the world who knows the extent of Gaara's pain. He also knows your pain. Please look after Gaara."

These were the last words Chiyo uttered to Naruto when she was reviving Gaara at the expense of her own life. She knew that the protagonist had a mysterious power in him to befriend those around him and bring harmony to a world filled with violence. Chiyo firmly believed that the protagonist had the ability to bring about change and she insisted that he looked after Gaara since he was the only person who understood his pain.

8) Asuma

"Could you give me one last cigarette? They're in my pouch."

The death of Asuma Sarutobi certainly saddened the entire fanbase since he was someone who cared deeply for his students and constantly strived to become a better shinobi. He tried his best against Hidan, who was a member of Akatsuki, but ended up sustaining injuries that would eventually kill him. He gave Shikamaru some advice regarding his future and requested for one last cigarette before he died. This was quite an emotional moment for both Shikamaru and the fans.

9) Rasa

AnimeBirthdayBot @AnimeBdayBot Happy birthday to Rasa from Naruto! 🥳 Happy birthday to Rasa from Naruto! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/ZQRCvqBVqf

"More than I could have imagined, you have surpassed me. I entrust the village to you now, Gaara."

Rasa was Gaara’s father who had died quite early in the show. He sealed the One Tailed Beast in Gaara which caused a ton of problems for his son. Being a jinchuriki, many villagers harbored animosity towards him which made him resent everyone around him and even made him go on a killing spree. But after reanimation, Rasa was able to witness his son and be proud of how far he has come. These were the last words that Rasa uttered before he faded in his reanimated form.

10) Shikaku

Naruto @Naruto_Anime_EN July 15 - Happy Birthday Shikaku Nara! July 15 - Happy Birthday Shikaku Nara! 🎉 https://t.co/UcR3ArkJ8y

We'll do what we have to do, until the bitter end. And I just came up with a way to stop Juubi dead in its tracks... Consider it our last mission. Connect me to everyone in the battlefield! Everyone, lend me your ears!"

Shikaku Nara was the chief strategist for the Allied Shinobi Forces during the Fourth Great Shinobi World War. He was in the HQ trying to relay critical information about the Ten Tailed Beast. He was with Inoichi Yamanaka, and they decided to strategize one last time before they died. Shikaku knew that a Tailed Beast Bomb was coming their way. He could have evacuated the building and saved his life, but he decided to help his comrades out on the battlefield and died an honorable death. Those were the final words he said to Ino before he accepted his death.

Edited by Somava