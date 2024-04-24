Oblivion Battery's Super Saiyan Goku reference has fans wishing MAPPA to remake Dragon Ball

MAPPA's Oblivion Battery's recent episode saw a Super Saiyan Goku reference from Dragon Ball. The reference was made by Kaname Kei, the series' protagonist, after his mother said something rude to his friends.

Dragon Ball has been referenced several times in different anime series over the years. The same Super Saiyan reference can also be seen in the anime Bocchi the Rock! after the protagonist made up her mind to quit her job. Her hair color, however, as one can guess, didn't change to the iconic Super Saiyan yellow.

Following Oblivion Battery's reference to the famous Shounen anime series, X user (@AshofOurTime) took to the internet to ask MAPPA for a reboot of the anime series. While some commended the studio for perfectly nailing the depiction of the reference, others felt it didn't come close to the reference's anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Oblivion Battery episode 3.

MAPPA's Oblivion Battery references Super Saiyan Goku from Dragon Ball

Oblivion Battery episode 3 saw Kaname, Kyomine, and Yamada asking Toudou and Chihaya for a get-together at Kaname's house. However, because their first meeting didn't go well, the two declined their offer to sit together. This is when Kyomine brought out his brother's adult video set and lured Toudou and Chihaya.

Chihaya sneakily put the set inside his bag, and both of them joined the trio at Kaname's house, as he was alone. When he opened the door to let his friends inside, he saw his mother standing inside, testing some crackers. Kaname rudely asked her why she was home, as she was supposed to be at her part-time job.

Super Saiyan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

His mother acted frankly with Kaname's friends, whom he had brought alongside him and got touchy. She eventually called them "virgins", which triggered Kaname so much that he transformed into a Super Saiyan right on the spot.

Super Saiyan is, arguably, the most famous transformation from the Dragon Ball anime series. This form was achieved for the first time against Frieza after he surpassed his limits. It is recognized from the protagonist's yellow aura and hair, which were exhibited by Kaname.

Fans react to the Super Saiyan reference in Oblivion Battery

Super Saiyan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The majority of fandom compared this scene to the latest sequel to the reference series, the Super series. Fans claimed the Oblivion Battery could have been better at animating the Super Saiyan form than the original series' studio, hinting that Toei Animation, the animation studio of the reference's anime, better watch out.

Moreover, some fans even declared this single reference scene better than the entirety of the reference's anime, indicating that animation studio MAPPA could do a better job animating Toei Animation's series.

"Wow toei better watch out" a fan said

"Better animation than early DBS" another fan claimed

"This looks better than the entirety of DBS" another one said

Itadori Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, one side of the fandom decided to open an old case and said to never give Oblivion Battery's studio such a beloved project as they do not treat their employees (animators) well.

During the airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the anime series' studio made news for reportedly overworking its employees and not paying them well. This could be the reason why fans didn't want such a beloved project to get handed over to another studio.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out a detail from the reference scene where Kaname first transformed into Super Saiyan and quickly transitioned from Goku to Vegeta in a few seconds.

"Idk, after I heard how they treated their employees, I don't want them touching the series at all tbh" one fan said

"Never let mappa animate dragon ball legitimately bro...oh my god" another one said

"That guy did two transforms, first into Super Saiyan, second from Goku into Vegeta." another fan said

