My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8: Kiyoka declares his feelings to Miyo

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 was released on February 24, 2025, and focused mainly on Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo taking another major step in their relationship as the latter declares his feelings to the former. This is something that a lot of fans were expecting and the head of the Kudou family and leader of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit finally took this step at the end of the episode.

Ad

At the same time, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 saw Takaihito and Takakura dealing with the councilmen and the ramifications of a meeting they had in this installment. There was also a scene featuring Miyo and Arata, maintaining some of the mystery regarding the latter and his behavior change.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8: Miyo and Kiyoka take a major step in their relationship

Kiyoka and Miyo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

The most recent episode starts with a flashback of Takakura talking with Takaihito as they discuss the threat of a possible traitor. This moment highlights Takaihito stating that it will be a problem and that Takakura is the only one he can count on at the moment.

Ad

Trending

Then, the episode switches to the present, with the councilmen and various ministers holding a meeting discussing Mikado's kidnapping event and other things. However, Takaihito prompts everyone to focus on strengthening the defenses of the Imperial Palace while Takakura analyzes the different positions of the different men who are in that room.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 then has Miyo visiting Hazuki in her room, with Yurie and Takaihito present. They decide to have a Ladies' Soiree and have some drinks, with Hazuki using her mirror special ability so Jinnouchi can be there as well. The protagonist has two major discussions, one with the other ladies regarding the topic of love and another one with Takaihito about the premonitions of their abilities.

Ad

Kiyoka as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

The second portion of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 has Miyo and Kiyoka meeting at sunset, with the latter showing care for the former and asking her not to catch a cold. As Kiyoka moves away to his job, Arata meets Miyo and voices his concerns regarding her. Moreover, he prompts the young woman to understand that emotions can dictate their powers' strength levels.

Ad

Moreover, as they are talking, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 then features the Minister of Education, Hasabe, who ends up being quite rude to Arata, but the latter basically tells him to walk away.

The final portion of the episode has Kiyoka and Miyo having to share a bed, much to their embarrassment. However, after some trials and tribulations, they agree to do so, with Kiyoka sharing his feelings with the protagonist, stating that he wants to be with her.

Ad

Conclusion

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 featured a big moment between Miyo and Kiyoka. It highlights the character development that Kiyoka has gone through in the series thus far and how much the protagonist means to him, which several fans wanted to see.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 also featured many moments regarding the military and sociopolitical elements of the series, which were also great to see.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback