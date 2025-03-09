The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9: Hahari attacks the Rentarou Family as the male protagonist saves the day

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 was released on March 9, 2025. The episode continued from where it left off as Rentarou went bald after proving he wasn't beautiful. However, Kusuri had the Hair-Growing drug to get the protagonist's hair back. Moreover, with such a convenient drug at their disposal, everyone tried new hairstyles.

After getting new hairstyles, Hahari also drank the Hair-Control drug that caused her hair to grow uncontrollably. Moreover, this engulfed the entire planet, including most of Rentarou's girlfriends. However, Rentarou didn't give up and went to Hahari to wake her. After doing so, Hahari used the Hair-Control drug to direct her hair towards the Sun, thus saving the world from ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9: Hahari's hair goes overdrive as Rentarou saves the world from ending

Rentarou as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9, titled The World Hair Only Grows, commenced with Rentarou learning about the upcoming ice age due to global warming. The next day, when the male protagonist is down, Kusuri reveals that Rentarou lost all his hair during the competition between Nano and Mimimi.

So, to get his hair back, Kusuri pulled out the Hair-Growing drug. Moreover, with such a convenient drug at hand, Hahari recommended that everyone try new hairstyles. After Meido volunteered to style everyone's hair, Rentarou enjoyed a new look of his girlfriends. As everyone was enjoying their new hairstyles, Hahari wanted to have long hair using Kusuri's Hair-Control drug.

The world engulfed by Hahari's hair (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

However, after drinking it, Hahari's hair went overdrive and started attacking the Rentarou Family. As everyone ran for their lives, they learned that Hahari's desire to be everyone's mother provoked the drug's effect, thus causing her to envelope everyone inside her. Sadly, there wasn't much time for discussion as Hahari's hair kept chasing after the Rentarou Family.

As everyone escaped, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 saw Hahari's hair take down members of the Rentarou Family. As Rentarou escaped school, only 4 of his girlfriends were left. However, the survivors didn't falter and continued their journey to escape Hahari's hair. They eventually reached a skyscraper and realized that the entire world was covered with Hahari's hair.

Hahari's late husband helping Rentarou (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

As Rentarou couldn't leave his girlfriend behind, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 saw the male protagonist rush towards the epicenter of the hair, the school. To help him, Meido and Shizuka arrived with a helicopter as Rentarou had to leave Nano and Mimimi behind. After reaching the school, Rentarou dived into a hole inside which Hahari was strangled in her hair.

On his way to the bottom, Rentarou collapsed due to the collision with Hahari's hair. However, Hahari's late husband's soul gives Rentarou a last push as the male protagonist safely reaches Hahari. After partially freeing her through a kiss, Hahari woke up and started crying. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 saw her apologizing to Rentarou for endangering his girlfriends' lives.

Hahari as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

However, Rentarou was adamant about saving her, so he calmed her down and made her use the Hair-Control drug's powers to direct her uncontrollably growing hair toward the Sun. Soon, the Earth was freed from Hahari's hair as Rentarou's love for Hahari saved the day in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9.

The next day, as Hahari was mourning the mistake she just made, Rentarou showed her the news that her uncontrollably growing hair caused no casualties.

Moreover, the hair sent to the Sun acted as fuel and produced enough heat to avoid the upcoming ice age. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 ended with Rentarou's girlfriends entering Hahari's room to cheer her up as she took a sigh of relief.

