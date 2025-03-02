The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8: Mimimi joins the family as Rentaro shares a romantic moment with the girls

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 was released on March 2, 2025. The episode established a clash between Nano Eiai and Mimimi Utsukushisugi because the latter still holds a grudge due to a beauty contest she lost against the former in junior high.

It is worth pointing out that the majority of the episode was heavily focused on Mimimi's beauty competition, which was centered around the two of them giving compliments to the rest of the family, with the one getting the least amount of points leaving the group.

Moreover, the second part of the episode focuses on Rentaro having a romantic moment with his girlfriends as he kisses every single one of them.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8: Mimimi Utsukushisugi and Nano have a "beauty search contest"

Some of the girls as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8, titled Beautiful Things, commenced with a focus on the Rentaro Family through a flashback as it gives more context to what happened between Nano and Mimimi in the beauty contest.

Moving into the present, the new girlfriend challenges Nano to a beauty search competition with Rentaro as the referee, but they don't have any context of the situation.

Mimimi explains that they are going to take turns to give compliments to the members of the family, and these words have to highlight the beautiful side of their personalities, with the one getting the least amount of points being kicked out. While given the context, Nano doesn't seem to have a lot of interest, but she still agrees to do it.

The first half of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 focuses on them managing to get reactions out of the girls by giving them compliments, with Rentaro ending up as the "final boss". However, he changes his appearance, voice, and posture every time he receives a compliment since he doesn't want either girl to leave the family.

Mimimi and Karane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8, then has Rentaro explain that he wants both to stay. Mimimi then takes this opportunity to apologize to Nano, and the latter does the same, asking her to be friends and be a part of the family. This is eventually agreed upon, with Mimimi becoming the tenth girlfriend in this episode.

The second portion of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 focuses on Kusuri having come up with a special lipgloss to use when kissing. That leads to each girlfriend kissing Rentaro and having a powerful reaction because of the combination of their love for him and the gloss, which is depicted as comic relief.

Final thoughts

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 added Mimimi to the family and also served to give Nano a bit of time in the spotlight, which was welcomed by the vast majority of the fandom. Moreover, it establishes a new dynamic in the group, which is bound to be explored in the coming episodes.

