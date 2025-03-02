The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX and streaming sites like Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and more.

The previous episode saw a match between Nano and Mimimi for a spot in the Rentarou Family. The match ended in a draw, and the girls converted their rivalry into friendship. Later, everyone kisses the male protagonist to promote the production of a hormone that would make them beautiful.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all major regions

Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world.

Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 8 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 11:30 pm

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9: Where to watch?

The Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to the local airing timings, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 will be released on Japanese channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and Sun TV. It will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others, like most Winter 2025 anime series.

For international viewers, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll as a part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Additionally, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, and Bilibili.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 recap

Nano and Mimimi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8, titled The Beautiful and The Bold, commenced with a brief flashback when Mimimi lost to Nano in a beauty contest. However, Mimimi didn't lose heart and wanted to become friends with her rival. Unfortunately, Nano rudely rejected her invitation and left. This was the origin of Mimimi's hate for Nano.

After the flashback, the episode returned to the present where Mimimi and Nano were getting ready for the 'Beauty Search Contest,' a contest where the participants would handpick a trait from every member of the Rentarou Family and if the male protagonist considered this trait beauty, the participant would get a point. The participant with the most points would win the contest.

Mimimi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The match eventually reached a standstill, and the last person to comment on it was Rentarou. To avoid expulsion, Rentarou shapeshifted his body into an ugly state, ending the contest in a draw. However, Mimimi wasn't having it and wanted to leave Nano's side. Fortunately, Nano extended a hand of friendship towards Mimimi as the Rentarou Family welcomed a new member.

Afterward, when Mimimi saw Kusuri kissing Rentarou, she demanded that everyone do the same with Rentarou to promote the release of a hormone that would increase their beauty. Moreover, Kusuri also made a drug to promote everyone's lust. So, everyone indulged in pleasure with the love of their life, Aijo Rentarou.

What to expect from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9? (Speculative)

Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 title is yet to be revealed. After the 'Beauty Searching Contest' climax, the next episode might shift to another storyline.

Moreover, this storyline might introduce Rentarou's 11th girlfriend, Meme Kakure. However, given how Mimimi recently joined the Rentarou Family, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 might feature the male protagonist having fun with his girlfriends.

