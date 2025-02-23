The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7: A new soulmate joins the Rentarou Family as everyone enjoys the Karaoke Party

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 was released on February 23, 2025. The episode continued the blissful days of the Rentarou Family as they visited a nearby Karaoke Party to enjoy their holiday. However, Shizuks was hesitant about singing, and after Rentarou's encouragement, her singing overwhelmed everyone to death.

Ad

The second part of the episode focused on the interaction between Mimimi and Rentarou as their first encounter entwined their fates as soulmates. However, Mimimi wasn't happy with Rentarou's fashion sense so she dressed him up. Later, she witnessed Rentarou's pure heart and fell for him even harder, but the entry of Nano teased an upcoming battle between Rentarou's girlfriends.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7.

Ad

Trending

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7: Mimimi Utsukushisugi is introduced as her battle with Nano is set up

Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7, titled Karaoke Crisis, commenced with a focus on the Rentarou Family as they were on their way towards a Karaoke Party. After reaching the Karaoke house, everyone started singing as Rentarou admired the cuteness of his girlfriends. However, Shizuka was the only one who couldn't sing.

Ad

Afterward, when Shizuka was getting some juice, she started singing and Rentarou saw her. The male protagonist then requested her to sing as it wasn't good for her to hold her feelings back. So, she mustered up courage and planned on singing. Back in the Karaoke room, Kusuri was expecting to gain the spotlight through her cuteness drug.

Rentarou and Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

However, as soon as Shizuka started singing in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7, the drug activated to its maximum. Shizuka's cuteness was then amplified to a lethal level as it sent everyone flying against the walls. Rentarou, on the other hand, mustered up courage and sang with her girlfriend to make sure she didn't feel alone.

Ad

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 then shifted to the next day where Rentarou admired a fountain's beauty when a pretty girl approached her. As expected, Rentarou couldn't stop looking at her and as soon as their eyes met, their fates were intertwined as soulmates. This had the pretty girl allowing Rentarou to date her.

Rentarou and Mimimi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

She then introduced herself as Mimimi Utsukushisugi. As excited as she was to date Rentarou, she didn't favor the male protagonist's fashion. So, these two had their first date at a mall where Mimimi made Rentarou purchase expensive clothes. These changed Rentarou's image and pleased Mimimi.

Ad

Afterward, these two had some boba tea at the food corner where Mimimi showcased her obsession with fashion. While she was discussing this in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7, a boy from a nearby table started taking Mimimi's pictures. As expected, the boy's girlfriend didn't like him taking pictures which made the boy berate Mimimi's beauty.

Nano and Mimimi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

As this didn't faze Mimimi, the boy tried throwing his drink at her. However, Rentarou blocked his throw and saved the boy from staining his clothes. The male protagonist stated that fashion was only a materialistic property, which had Mimimi proclaiming her love for Rentarou in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7.

Ad

Afterward, as Mimimi wanted to become Rentarou's girlfriend, the male protagonist revealed that he had 9 girlfriends. Two of these 9 girlfriends (Shizuka and Nano) arrived at the sight to say hello to Rentarou. At this moment, Mimimi revealed that Nano was the one who beat her in a beauty contest. Mimimi then challenged Nano for her spot in the Rentarou Family.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback