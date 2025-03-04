My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9: Miyo discovers Usui's plan as Arata makes his move

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 was released on March 3, 2025, and focused mainly on Miyo Saimori discovering Usui's plans and motivations and how that connects with the protagonist's mother. Moreover, the antagonist also planted the seed to capture Kiyoka while sending a Grotesquerie to deal with her.

At the same time, in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9, Kiyoka and his men deal with their own Grotesquerie while analyzing the object that turned a normal person into one. The biggest highlight of the episode, though, is the truth of Arata's intention and how that would end up being a major problem for the couple of Miyo and Kiyoka, as seen in this installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9: More of Usui's plans are revealed

Scenes from the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The most recent episode starts with Yoshito and the other Anti-Grotesquerie Unit members defeating Grotesquerie and sending it to a quack doctor so they can examine it. It is during this moment of the episode that it is revealed that a member of the Unit is working with the Gifted Communion and has been killing some of the men in the main building.

Then, the episode switches to Kiyoka and his men talking with the quack doctor as the latter performs a ritual to remove the orb from the Grotesquerie. It is revealed that it is because of these objects that the special abilities don't work on these beings, with Kazushi appearing to take care of it.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 shows Miyo using her Dream Sight powers to witness a memory of Usui talking with the protagonist's mother, Sumi. It is revealed that Usui wanted to change the world with his organization and be with Sumi, but she preferred to stay where she was with Miyo, asking him to move on and be happy.

Arata, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The second portion of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 has Usui telling her that he is going to kill Kiyoka, much to the protagonist's concern. When she returns to the real world, it is revealed that one of Usui's men has arrived to hurt them, with Hazuki trying to protect Miyo.

As Miyo tries to run away, she ultimately ends up having to confront the man as the latter turns into a Grotesquerie. While the protagonist does the best she can to hold off the creature, Kiyoka appears after dealing with the orb, with Kazushi tagging along. However, when everything seems okay, Arata shoots Kiyoka in the back, revealing his true intentions.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 further shows Kiyoka and Miyo sharing a moment together, with the commander telling her that he loves her as he is getting arrested. The episode ends with Miyo breaking down in tears as her fiance is being taken away.

Conclusion

Kiyoka as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 took a massive turn by revealing Arata's true intentions and Kiyoka's subsequent arrest, which is bound to be a major plot point moving forward. There is also a very good chance that the upcoming episode is going to show what Miyo is going to do to help her fiance.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9, also depicts a big moment for this couple as Kiyoka told Miyo that he loves her, which is something that fans were waiting for.

