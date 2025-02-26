My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website and Netflix. After that, the episode will be streamed globally on Netflix, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori made a significant step in their relationship, with the former willing to show his feelings toward the latter. There was also more progress regarding the sociopolitical topics of the story, including the councilmen. The next episode is bound to build on that as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 release date and time

Hazuki as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

According to the anime's official site and the usual release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent channels in Japan.

However, because of the varying time zones, most interested anime lovers can access My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 at different times.

The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, March 3, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9?

Miyo and Takaihito as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 on Tokyo MX and later on BS11, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and other pertinent networks. In addition, the episode will be digitally distributed on ABEMA, Lemino, and other platforms.

Besides these mediums, the episode will be available worldwide on Netflix, with English subtitles. Unfortunately, the episode and the series won't be available on Crunchyroll or other platforms.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 recap

Kiyoka Kudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

The most recent episode begins with Kiyoka speaking with Misashi regarding the actions of the Imperial Council and how they are keeping track of the former and his people. On the other hand, Takaihito and Takakura are meeting with several councilmen regarding special abilities, displaying the discord between these different factions.

The episode then switches to Miyo visiting Hazuki in her room and holding a Ladies' Soiree event together, with the latter using her special ability on the mirror so Jinnouchi can participate as well. Takaihito is also involved and holds a conversation with Miyo regarding their premonitions. The protagonist also gets to have a moment talking about love with Hazuki and Jinnouchi.

Miyo and Kiyoka share a moment before the latter leaves, with Arata showing up to support the former. The Minister of Education shows up and tries to cause problems, but Arata basically tells him to walk away. The episode concludes with Kiyoka and Miyo sharing a bed together, with the former expressing his feelings.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9? (speculative)

Miyo Saimori as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 might show more of Arata Usuba and his actions regarding Miyo. Moreover, the protagonist might have to deal with Kiyoka's declaration of love while the latter also deals with the sociopolitical issues of the story.

