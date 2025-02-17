The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will be released on February 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season.

The series primarily adapts The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga and is produced by Bandai Namco Pictures. Numerous networks, including AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast episode 7.

Episode 6 of the anime which aired on February 16, 2025, mainly depicted the growing love between Red and Yhidra with a now-infamous scene, alongside the magic regulations that Shauha Shemzahar has placed on the kingdom and the main cast's new mission.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7: Release date and time

Yihdra and Shauha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday February 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday February 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday February 23, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday February 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday February 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday February 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday February 24, 2025

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7?

Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and various networks in Japan.

The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences, while international streaming will be limited to Crunchyroll only.

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6

Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 6 begins with Shauha Shemzahar taking care of Princess Teltina, and later on telling Red and Yihdra that she is aware that nobles have Mana Seeds. This leads to the two mages arguing about Shauha's magic regulations, with the latter highlighting that Yihdra's previous reign caused cases of havoc and corruption, with the purpled-haired mage flying away when Red shows hesitation over her dream.

Yihdra then has a flashback about the times she was mocked for her dreams and thinking that the protagonist was different, with the Red Ranger catching her and explaining that her dream will cost but he believes in her. The two share a tender moment as the mage realizes she has feelings for Red, which leads to her summoning him by accident when she is taking a bath.

As Red is teleported to the bathroom when talking with Lowji, it is revealed that the artifact allows Yihdra to call him because of their connection. Then the two characters share an intimate moment and the following night have an audience with Teltina's father, establishing their next mission.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7: What to expect?

Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will mainly focus on Red, Yihdra, Teltina, and Lowji as they begin their new adventure after a rather calm installment. Although the previous episode was much more laidback than what came before, the next one is likely going to explore Red and Yihdra's relationship even further, especially considering recent events.

