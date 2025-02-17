  • home icon
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 17, 2025 09:30 GMT
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Satelight)
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will be released on February 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season.

The series primarily adapts The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga and is produced by Bandai Namco Pictures. Numerous networks, including AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast episode 7.

Episode 6 of the anime which aired on February 16, 2025, mainly depicted the growing love between Red and Yhidra with a now-infamous scene, alongside the magic regulations that Shauha Shemzahar has placed on the kingdom and the main cast's new mission.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7: Release date and time

Yihdra and Shauha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).
Yihdra and Shauha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily adapt The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga, written by Koyoshi Nakayoshi, and will have a single cour spanning 12 episodes. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time06:30 amSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Eastern Standard Time09:30 amSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:30 pmSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Central Standard Time08:30 amSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSundayFebruary 23, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amMondayFebruary 24, 2025
Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7?

Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).
Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and various networks in Japan.

The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences, while international streaming will be limited to Crunchyroll only.

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6

Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).
Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 6 begins with Shauha Shemzahar taking care of Princess Teltina, and later on telling Red and Yihdra that she is aware that nobles have Mana Seeds. This leads to the two mages arguing about Shauha's magic regulations, with the latter highlighting that Yihdra's previous reign caused cases of havoc and corruption, with the purpled-haired mage flying away when Red shows hesitation over her dream.

Yihdra then has a flashback about the times she was mocked for her dreams and thinking that the protagonist was different, with the Red Ranger catching her and explaining that her dream will cost but he believes in her. The two share a tender moment as the mage realizes she has feelings for Red, which leads to her summoning him by accident when she is taking a bath.

As Red is teleported to the bathroom when talking with Lowji, it is revealed that the artifact allows Yihdra to call him because of their connection. Then the two characters share an intimate moment and the following night have an audience with Teltina's father, establishing their next mission.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7: What to expect?

Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).
Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 7 will mainly focus on Red, Yihdra, Teltina, and Lowji as they begin their new adventure after a rather calm installment. Although the previous episode was much more laidback than what came before, the next one is likely going to explore Red and Yihdra's relationship even further, especially considering recent events.

