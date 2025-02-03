The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5 will be released on February 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season.

The series primarily adapts The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga and is produced by Bandai Namco Pictures. Numerous networks, including AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast episode 5.

Episode 4 of the anime which aired on February 2, 2025, mainly depicted the growing trust between Red and Yhidra, alongside the reveal of Red's new potential allies.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5: Release date and time

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, February 9, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday February 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday February 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday February 9, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday February 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday February 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday February 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday February 10, 2025

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and various networks in Japan.

The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences, while international streaming will be limited to Crunchyroll only.

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4

Lowji and Teltina as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 4 begins with Red, Lowji, Teltina, and Yhidra struggling against a Mana Seed user before being rescued by Grossa, leader of the local resistance. At a hideout, the resistance reveals their long but unsuccessful struggle against the Mana Seed-using ruler. Lowji questions their fight, but Grossa explains that those remaining refuse to abandon their beloved town.

Yhidra devises a plan for Red and Lowji to cover each other’s blind spots. However, Lowji, feeling jealous, steals Red’s Bond Plate. When they confront the ruler, Lowji struggles alone, allowing the ruler to target Teltina. Red retrieves his Bond Plate, misunderstanding Lowji’s intentions.

Teltina reassures Lowji, helping him reconcile with Red and form a friendly rivalry. Together, they defeat the ruler, but his Mana Seed grows enormous and threatens to destroy the town, setting up the next conflict.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 5: What to expect?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 5 will mainly focus on Red, Yhidra, Teltina, and Lowji as they try to deal with the huge Mana Seed that threatens to destroy the town. Although episodes 2 and 3 have established many of Red's tools and power-ups, Episode 5 might also reveal a new level of power. This power could be born from Red and Lowji's newfound bond.

