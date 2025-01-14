Shinobu's controversial reception in Demon Slayer fandom proves a key point of anime and manga

Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world in recent years. However, the popularity also comes with a bad side, with some scenes and characters being misinterpreted. This can be seen with the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, and how some people perceive her cheerful attitude as fake.

The story shows that Shinobu has a lot of inner rage, mostly aimed at the demons because they killed her sister, Kanae, which is a major aspect of her character in Demon Slayer. However, her smile is not something that should be perceived as fake but rather as a testament to her love for her sister and also as a way to grieve - something that perhaps Western fans can't grasp because of cultural differences.

This article contains spoilers for the series.

Shinobu's personality in Demon Slayer might show the difference between Japanese and Western fans

The character as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

When Shinobu first met Tanjiro Kamado, she explained to him that her sister, Kanae Kocho, was murdered by demons and she grew extremely hateful of them, holding a lot of inner rage. However, she also mentions how she smiles because her sister always told her to do it more often. This has led to some Western fans claiming that she is being fake and not being true to who she truly is.

While it is true that Shinobu doesn't express a lot of her rage and disdain for demons, her smile is not meant to hide anything but rather to honor her sister and fulfill what she asked her. The Insect Hashira doesn't smile because she wants to pretend to be something she is not but rather as a way to live up to what Kanae expected of her.

There is also sort of a Japanese concept of Shinobu Kocho smiling because she wants to hide her grief, which might be puzzling to a lot of Western fans. Japan is a culture that praises and celebrates emotional and mental fortitude, which makes sense considering that Shinobu holds a position of leadership and has to remain strong for her underlings and those who need her.

More about the difference in opinions

The character as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

Demon Slayer is not the first anime to have Japanese-focused traits and tropes that Western fans don't appreciate or get, but the worldwide success of the franchise has definitely shifted some perceptions.

A good example might be Zenitsu's ability to overcome his fears, which originally endeared him to a lot of fans. But, he is now being ridiculed as a character because of his constant yelling and overt excitement regarding women.

Anime and manga are, at the end of the day, products made by Japanese professionals for Japanese audiences, which means that there are some tropes and sensibilities that are not going to be appreciated by people from other countries.

This is perfectly normal since every culture offers its own set of characteristics, and author Koyoharu Gotouge's series takes place in Japan, so it is bound to have some classic tropes from that nation.

In the case of Shinobu, she proves to have a rather solid arc in the series and a satisfying conclusion, coupled with her relationship with Kanao.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer has had a lot of success in the West, and Shinobu's case is a prime example of what happens when some tropes or characterizations are misunderstood because of cultural differences. This is bound to happen because every culture is unique and stories can be interpreted in different ways.

