The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2: The appearance of Red's future allies

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2 aired on January 19, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. It mainly progressed the new world's overall lore and introduced potential Red and Yhidra allies.

This anime is a direct adaptation of the manga The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, written and illustrated by Koyoshi Nakayoshi. Although episode 1 painted this series as an isekai with a strong focus on a coherent plot, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2 has made it clear that a much deeper plot is progressing in the background.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer episode 2.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2 highlights

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2: Red (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2 picked up where episode 1 left off, with Yhidra still wondering about Red and his unique abilities. Although Yhidra recognized that Red's abilities were completely disconnected from the power structure of their current world, she still couldn't uncover much because of Red's similarities to the world's inhabitants.

Eventually, Yhidra decided to take Red's blood to examine his physiology and uncover more secrets about him. Surprisingly, Red rejected the idea and strongly expressed his fear of needles. Two adventurers eventually entered the guild and tried to pick on Yhidra by mentioning her father. However, Red swiftly diffused the situation by agreeing to a dungeon-run competition.

The unnamed adventurers as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The two unnamed adventurers were already familiar with the selected dungeon and thus headed towards a shorter, more efficient route through the dungeon. Unfortunately, Red transformed into his Ranger form, and the explosion from his transformation sequence agitated most of the dungeon monsters, ruining the plan of the unnamed adventurers.

Eventually, they encountered an undocumented monster that reminded Red of his previous world's enemies. Although the entire party faced several setbacks due to the undocumented dungeon monster's inflated stats and overall toughness, they managed to turn the tide of the battle after Red equipped one of his bigger Ranger weapons.

The mysterious duo as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The weapon required at least four members to operate, so the unnamed adventurers joined in. However, the weapon failed due to the animosity between Yhidra and the adventurers.

Red eventually motivated them, getting rid of their animosity, and fired the weapon, defeating the undocumented monster. The episode ended with the monster escaping confinement and being defeated by a mysterious duo of a hero-like figure and a priestess.

Final thoughts

Episode 3 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World will be released on January 26, 2024. It will mainly focus on the mysterious individuals who appeared at the end of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 2. The episode will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup.

