10 best anime to watch if you like The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

The recent premiere of the fantasy comedy anime The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World has garnered much excitement among anime fans. It swiftly draws viewers into its storyline—the valiant hero Tōgo Asagaki finds himself abruptly transported from his world into a fantastical realm.

Retaining his transformative abilities, he allies with colorful characters like determined Princess Teltina and ambitious sorceress Idola. Tōgo brings unique powers unfamiliar to this magical world, like his ability to change form and summon mecha.

His strength causes chaotic, hilarious moments while blending adventure, humor, and themes of justice and camaraderie. For those who love it and seek similar isekai and fantasy titles, here are 10 must-watch recommendations with shared themes and tones.

10 best anime for fans of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

1. GATE: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri

GATE: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri (Image via A-1 Pictures)

GATE focuses on a portal opening in modern-day Japan, connecting it with the empire of another world. This gateway spawns hostile armies invading Japan.

To counter this, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) established a forward base in the other world to initiate peace negotiations while undertaking military operations. Like Red Ranger’s protagonist, the JSDF servicemen in GATE utilize modern weaponry and tactics against magical beings like dragons.

Their overwhelming might lead to dramatic and sometimes ironic moments. Despite cultural barriers, the soldiers cooperate with locals to quell political unrest in an unfamiliar, wondrous realm.

2. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

When Kazuma Satō meets an embarrassing end, he is offered a chance to live in an RPG-style parallel universe. There, the hopelessly incompetent adventurer recruits equally inept companions like Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness.

This dysfunctional party struggles with even basic quests, bungling their way through many hilarious misadventures. While more overtly comedic than Red Ranger, KonoSuba also features a protagonist transported from modern Japan into a fantasy setting governed by RPG mechanics like classes, skills, and quests.

Kazuma and his friends lack heroic qualities but still portray camaraderie similar to Red Ranger’s leads.

3. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Master gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are whisked into a reality where life is literally a series of games. These genius yet asocial recluses thrive, leveraging their gaming experience to outmaneuver magical beings and gods.

Their ultimate goal is to challenge and defeat Tet, the omnipotent deity of the world. Like Red Ranger’s fish-out-of-water narrative, No Game No Life’s imaginative premise fuses multiple genres seamlessly into the uniquely entertaining fare.

Sora and Shiro’s ingenious, unorthodox strategies for overcoming magical foes should captivate Red Ranger viewers.

4. Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

When the Goddess Rista summons Seiya Ryūgūin to save her world Gaeabrande, she discovers her new hero takes his role extremely seriously. The excessively conscientious Seiya undertakes extreme precautions and training, often frustrating the impatient Rista. Nonetheless, his might overwhelms formidable foes.

Blending fantasy isekai with parody comedy, this anime should resonate strongly with The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World fans. Seiya brings incredible abilities to a magical realm, overpreparing obsessively and often unintentionally exasperating his allies.

5. Re:Creators

Re:Creators (Image via TROYCA)

Various fictional characters abruptly materialize in modern Tokyo, where they meet their creators - the writers and artists who must devise narratives to send them home. An epic conflict ensues between creations like Princess Selesia Upitiria and the antagonist Altair against Japan's creators and defenders.

This reverse isekai features fantastical beings unleashing magical powers in a realistic setting, creating spectacular battles. The emphasis on coexistence and acceptance between different parties highlights poignant themes reminiscent of Red Ranger’s stranded protagonist cooperating in an unfamiliar world.

6. Outbreak Company

Outbreak Company (Image via Feel)

Accomplished otaku Shinichi Kanō is hired by the Japanese government to spread pop culture in the Eldant Empire, helping establish ties with this fantasy realm. However, Shinichi’s enthusiasm sometimes causes cultural misunderstandings between Earth and Eldant, leading to humorous resolutions.

Outbreak Company’s core theme of bridging cultural barriers in a fantasy isekai mirrors Red Ranger’s protagonist adjusting to magical realm norms. The humor stemming from Shinichi promoting otaku culture among wizards should appeal to fans of Tōgo’s antics.

7. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

When loner gamer Takuma Sakamoto is mysteriously transported into his favorite MMORPG, Cross Reverie, as his powerful alter ego Demon Lord Diablo, he meets two girls who accidentally become his servants due to a backfired spell. They appeal to him to help save their kingdom.

Fantasy escapism and power fulfillment form the backbone of this series, reminiscent of a gamer fulfilling hero fantasies like Red Ranger’s protagonist. Diablo retains abilities from the gaming universe like spells and summons, outclassing adversaries effortlessly for amusement.

8. The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Season 1; Studio 3Hz, Season 2)

After the Demon Lord is overwhelmed and forced out of his world Ente Isla by its savior Emilia Justina, he escapes to modern Tokyo with his subordinate. To survive, he finds part-time employment at MgRonald’s while occasionally confronting threats from Ente Isla.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! chronicles the comical tribulations of a legendary overlord reduced to working mundane jobs in contemporary Japan, akin to protagonists from magical realms stranded in ordinary settings like Red Ranger’s hero. The Demon Lord’s kindhearted nature should also appeal to fans.

9. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Image via Asread and White Fox)

Transported to a magical labyrinthine world with his high school class, talentless Hajime Nagumo is betrayed by a former friend and tortured into evolving tremendous abilities exceeding any spellcaster, becoming nearly godlike. He now seeks to survive and protect his companions while battling increasing threats.

Another overlapped genre title combining fantasy isekai with school life, Arifureta echoes Red Ranger’s hero leveraging overwhelming might against magical world dangers. Hajime’s drastic evolution from weak to immensely formidable mirrors Tōgo easily outclassing foes using unmatched powers.

10. Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In a magic-wielding society, young Mash Burnedead has no magical ability but makes up for it with his elite physical fitness and combat skills. Mash enrolls in the Easton Magic Academy to ensure his and his father’s safety while pursuing his peaceful life.

Mash stands out in the magic world for solving problems through athleticism rather than spells. The contrast creates both fish-out-of-water humor and unique action scenes as Mash battles and outwits magicians. Seeing Mash achieve the impossible through brute force alone makes for thrilling action sequences.

But his wholesome personality and well-meaning intent behind his ridiculous methods also create laugh-out-loud comedy. Fans of Red Ranger will find Mash's subversion of magic school tropes in Mashle: Magic and Muscles entertaining.

Conclusion

This lineup of fantasy and reverse isekai anime full of outrageous premises, riotous humor, and captivating themes channels the exhilarating entertainment offered by breakout new hit The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World.

From overpowered protagonists unleashing spectacular abilities against magical realm threats to poignant themes of camaraderie and justice, fans of Red Ranger should find plenty to enjoy in these recommendations.

