The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6: Red and Yihdra bond and a new mission begins

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6, titled Red Ranger and the Mage's Dream, aired on February 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It mainly focuses on Yihdra's insecurities with her feelings regarding her dreams and Red, while they are also given a new mission, focusing on the seeds.

This anime directly adapts the manga, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, written and illustrated by Koyoshi Nakayoshi. Although previous episodes painted this series as an isekai with a strong focus on the plot, episode 6 has made it clear that the series will focus on the characters alongside the actual story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6 highlights

Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6 began with Red and Yihdra watching, as Shauha heals Teltina, with the mage then revealing that many of the nobles in Avallost have Mana Seed, and believe they are now going to give them up.

Yihdra then confronts Shauha about the latter's intense magic regulations since she took over the former's father's role. However, Shauha is clear that magic can't be used freely, stating several cases of tragedies and corruption that happened because of it. Yihdra asks for support from Red but as the protagonist states that her dream is difficult, the former flies away enraged and hurt.

Red and Yihdra as seen in the latest episode (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6 then cuts to Yhidra thinking of the times people mock her for her dreams and ambitions, thinking that Red and she were different, and would be covering each other's backs in order to achieve her goal. She is pursued by Red, and the latter jumps in the middle of the air to catch her.

Finally, the protagonist explains to her that he believes in her dream but that it is going to require a lot of work, and she needs to accept that. Then he proposes the idea of finding common ground with Shauha to make things work. It is at this moment that she realizes that she has feelings for Red.

As Yihdra is taking a bath, she reflects on the artifact that brought the Red Ranger to her world, and, all of a sudden, it activates, and the protagonist shows up.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6 shows that he was talking with Lowji and thanking him for helping him out. The protagonist and Yihdra discuss how bonds seem to activate the crystal. It is later implied that they shared an intimate moment in bed.

Red and Yihdra as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Satelight)

The following morning, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 6 has the party reuniting and having an audience with Teltina's father, Emperor Gunti, to discuss the seeds. This leads to Prince Dariel's idea of using their seeds for their own good, much to Teltina's chagrin, and Yihdra trying to find common ground with Shauha.

Final thoughts

Episode 7 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World will be released on February 23, 2024. It will mainly focus on Yhidra, Red, Teltina, and Lowji, as they begin their new mission, which involves the seeds, and probably explore the feelings of the protagonists.

The new episode will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup.

