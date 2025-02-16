Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19: Sunraku's party finds Ctarnidd and the Abyss City arc begins

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19, released on February 16, 2025, featured Sunraku's party fighting the zombie fishmen of the Crying Insman and then Ctarnidd of the Abyss, one of the Seven Colossi, appears for the first time in the series, properly starting the Abyss City arc.

The bulk of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19 focused on Sunraku exploring the city and the mechanics that it has, such as the time limit of seven days to overcome the Unique Scenario. There is also the introduction of Araba, the NPC who ends up becoming the protagonist's ally in this bizarre town, which is going to be pivotal in the story moving forward.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19: Sunraku's party fights the Crying Insman and Ctarnidd appears

Sunraku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19 picks up where the last one left off as Sunraku's party is fighting the zombie fishmen of the Crying Insman, with the protagonist thinking to himself that the boss of this ship is too easy to deal with. Be that as it may, his group of Sunraku, Mold, Rust, and Emul continue to fight as the Stude NPC steps in.

It is revealed in this instance that the mission of the Unique Scenario isn't to defeat the enemies of the Crying Insman but rather to protect Stude as he wants to get involved. That is when Rei Saiga appears with new armor since her stats were halved with the use of Armageddon against Lycagon, protecting the NPC in the process.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19 then has Akitsu Akane entering the Crying Insman, thus having the entirety of Sunraku's party in the ship, which leads to the first appearance of Ctarnidd of the Abyss as they are offered the chance of a Unique Scenario. They get swallowed by the creature, much to the surprise of the cast.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19: Sunraku arrives at the Abyss City and meets Araba

Sunraku as he enters the Abyss City (Image via C2C).

In the following part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19, Sunraku finds himself on land with his party nowhere to be seen. As he walks and finds Abyss City, he realizes that they have seven days to explore the place, which he compares to the conditions he had when facing the previous two Colossi, Wezaemon, and Lycagon.

As the episode progresses, Sunraku tries to find Mold, Rust, Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga but ends up meeting an NPC named Araba, a fishman of sorts, who is being hunted by enemies. They end up becoming allies as they face a group of evil sirens, which leads to Araba revealing that the place is upside down, meaning that the floor is the sky and the sky is the ocean.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 19 was pivotal in the sense that it featured Ctarnidd for the first time in the series and also introduced the concept of Abyss City. Moreover, this installment also established the conditions of the city and the NPC Araba, who is going to be key during Sunraku's adventure here.

