Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18: A new Unique Scenario begins and Sunraku's party fights

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18, released on February 9, 2025, featured Sunraku reuniting with Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga as they accepted the Ctarnidd of the Abyss Unique Scenario, thus joining with the protagonist, Mold and Rust in this new storyline in the series.

The bulk of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18 focused on Sunraku and his party getting on board the ship and setting up the conditions for the Unique Scenario to happen. There was a lot of focus on the Crying Insman ship attacking them and a horde of zombie fishmen as their enemies while establishing how Rust and Mold fight in this game.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18. Reader's discretion is advised.

Trending

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18: Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga rejoin the party once again

Mold, Sunraku, and Emul as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18 picks up where the last one left off as Sunraku can't make sense of why Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga appeared in front of them on barrels. It turns out that both characters never left the party after defeating Lycagon, and both accepted the new Unique Scenario of the Crying Insman, leading Stude's pirates to take them there on the barrels mentioned above.

While the protagonist was concerned that this could cause problems, both Rust and Mold had no issue with them joining the party since it could be helpful in the long run. There was also a section of Rei Saiga worried that her joining Sunraku could cause problems with her sister, Psyger-100, but she also wanted to spend more time with the protagonist.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18 then has Sunraku and the rest of the party getting on board the ship and getting ready for the Unique Scenario as the NPCs were moving along. As they were preparing, Rei mentioned that she talked with an NPC before getting on board and mentioned how the Crying Insman is filled with zombie fishmen.

Also read: Shangri-La Frontier anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18: The party begins to fight the Crying Insman

Rust as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C)

In the following part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18, the party rests as they cross the sea when the weather changes and the Crying Insman appears, clashing with their ship because of Stude's instructions. The zombie fishmen begin to attack, and the main cast fights back, with Rei Saiga mentioning that her stats are halved after Lycagon's defeat due to her use of Armageddon.

As the battle progresses, Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga stay on their ship to protect it and the NPCs while Sunraku, Emul, Rust, and Mold jump to the Crying Insman to defeat them permanently. It is revealed that Rust fights as an archer, and Mold is a support mage, with the captain of the zombie ship appearing and the episode ending with that cliffhanger.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 18 has already begun the Crying Insman Unique scenario and brought back the likes of Akitsu Akane and Rei Saiga into the Mold. Moreover, this episode properly shows the beginning of this new arc and the abilities of the new party members, Rust and Mold.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback