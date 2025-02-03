Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17: Oikatzo asks for help and Sunraku meets Mold and Rust

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17, released on February 2, 2025, featured Oikatzo having issues with his pro gamer team because his members were not available and asked Sunraku and Arthur Pencilgon to aid him in this situation. Moreover, the protagonist finally meets Mold and Rust and they set up to face Ctarnidd of the Abyss.

The bulk of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17 focused on Sunraku meeting Mold and Rust while they are also introduced to the NPC pirate Stude and the quest at hand. There was also a bit of focus on Rei Saiga trying to come up with a way to get closer to the protagonist and Sunraku dealing with the new marks he got from defeating Lycagon.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17. Reader's discretion is advised.

Trending

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17: Oikatzo asks Sunraku and Pencilgon for help

Rust and Mold as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17 begins with Oikatzo dealing with the problem of his teammates for his programer competition not being able to participate because of personal reasons. This leads to him reaching out to Sunraku and Arthur Pencilgon because of their skills, although he knows that is going to cost him in the long term.

The plot then switches to Sunraku and his friends in Fifticia, with the protagonist and Emul choosing to go to Rabituza to rest while Akane Akitsu decides to spend some time in the town on his own. Rei Saiga is also planning to tell her sister how she and Sunraku defeated Lycagon but knows she is going to be stubborn about it, although she also reaches out to Akane to ask something the episode doesn't show.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17 then has Sunraku answering Oikatzo about the possibility of competing and asking Pencilgon what she thinks about it, with the latter saying she could get something out of it. Eventually, the protagonist decides to participate and then goes back to Shangri-La Frontier to meet Mold and Rust.

Also read: Shangri-La Frontier anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17: Sunraku reunites with Mold and Rust

The party about to hop on a ship (Image via C2C).

In the following part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17, Sunraku returns to Fifticia and realizes that a lot of NPCs are scared of him because of the marks he got after Lycagon's defeat. That is when he meets Rust and Mold at a tavern and they begin to talk, mentioning they need the help of an NPC pirate for the Unique Scenario that leads to Ctarnidd of the Abyss.

The episode then introduces the pirate, who is a kid named Stude, with Sunraku's experience with other games making it easy for him to deal with children. Moreover, as they prepare to get on the ship and prepare for this Unique Scenario, the protagonist is handed two giant barrels and it is revealed that they have Akane Akitsu and Rei Saiga, with the character not aware of how they got there.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 17 moved the plot forward by a wide margin as it introduced the possibility of Sunraku and Pencilgon playing with Oikatzo in the latter's competition. Meanwhile, the upcoming arc with Mold and Rust is about to begin, with the plot twist of Rei Saiga and Akane Akitsu arriving as well.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback