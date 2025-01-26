Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16: Oikatzo aims to surpass Sunraku and Pencilgon recovers her motivation

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16, released on January 26, 2025, had an interesting change of pace as it moved away from Sunraku and his current party and focused mainly on the two other main characters, Oikatzo and Arthur Pencilgon, and what they have done since their last meeting together.

The bulk of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16 focused on Oikatzo's feeling of insecurity after not having a main role against Wezaemon and his aim to overcome Sunraku in the game. Moreover, Arthur Pencilgon felt that she lacked the motivation to keep playing the game after losing Setsuna, with her finding a new goal thanks to the Bahamut element.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16: Oikatzo wants to surpass his limits

Oikatzo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16 begins a few days prior to Sunraku and his party's fight with Lycagon, focusing on Oikatzo as he trains to get stronger. It is during this episode that audiences get to see his inner thoughts regarding their victory over Wezaemon and how he feels a bit undermined because Arthur Pencilgon preferred giving Sunraku the main role in the fight.

Moreover, then it is revealed that another reason why he chooses to play the game is the fact that it has the same engine that an upcoming one, Galaxia Heroes, is going to have. Therefore, as a professional gamer, he wants to use the Shangri-La Frontier game as a way to pass the time and also to prepare for his job in the coming months.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16 then has Oikatzo dealing with a Rare Monster in his place of training, with a flashback of Sunraku telling him that he fought it with the help of Emul. However, Oikatzo states that he doesn't want any help and is going to defeat the creature of his own to surpass the protagonist.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16: Arthur Pencilgon looks for a reason to keep playing

Arthur Pencilgon as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

The episode then switches to Arthur Pencilgon, who is visiting Setsuna's tombstone as she used to do but still laments the fact she can't see her anymore. Moreover, she then visits a store that is owned by Psyger-100 and Rei Saiga's clan, explaining to the seller, through a series of lies, that she reached an agreement with his leader to get special weapons despite having no money.

During the last part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16, Arthur Pencilgon uses an object she gained from defeating Wezaemon and seems to point in a certain direction, which she thinks is made by Setsuna. She decides to keep on playing the game to find Bahamut for her lost friend, with the episode then ending by showing the developers of the game fighting once again because of Lycagon's defeat.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 16 was a very needed moment for the series since it gave a lot of focus to Oikatzo and Pencilgon. These two characters have had a very minor role this season, but this episode gave context to their current state of affairs and their motivations moving forward.

