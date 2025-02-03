The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4: Red and Lowji establish their bond as rivals

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 4 aired on February 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It mainly focused on Lowji's conflicting feelings toward Red and his growth into a better person.

This anime directly adapts the manga, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, written and illustrated by Koyoshi Nakayoshi. Although previous episodes painted this series as an isekai with a strong focus on the plot, Episode 4 has made it clear that the series will focus on the characters alongside the actual story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4 highlights

Teltina, Red and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 4 began with Red, Lowji, Teltina, and Yhidra trying to dodge attacks from another Mana Seed user. Although the situation seemed grim, Grossa, the leader of the local resistance group, managed to save them from the Mana Seed user's clutches.

All the parties eventually meet at a nearby hideout and divulge their objectives. The resistance reveals that they have been trying to overthrow the Mana Seed-using ruler for quite some time but haven't been able to progress at all.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4: Grossa (Image via Satelight)

Hearing this, Lowji apathetically asks why they are even fighting when they could just flee the town and start living somewhere better. Grossa replies that many inhabitants have already moved to other towns. However, the ones left are putting up resistance since they love the town too much, and want to return it to its original glory.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 4 then cuts to Yhidra conjuring up a plan alongside the rest of her allies. Eventually, she decides that Red and Lowji should fight while covering each other's backs in order to prevent the blindspot attacks that are abused by the ruler. Although Yhidra and Princess Teltina both realize that Red and Lowji are barely allies, they decide to go ahead with the plan.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 4: Lowji (Image via Satelight)

Later, Lowji eavesdrops on one of Teltina's conversations with Red. As a result, Lowji steals the Bond Plate that Red needs in order to transform into the Red Ranger. Later, Red and Lowji arrive at the ruler's mansion and confront him with utmost confidence, only for Red to realize that he is missing his Bond Plate.

Lowji tries to overpower the ruler on his own, but the ruler starts targeting Teltina, and eventually brings Lowji to his knees.

Red later comes back into the fight and finds his Bond Plate, misunderstanding that Lowji was trying to transform into the Red Ranger as well. Teltina realizes the situation and reassures Lowji that he has nothing to be jealous of, as she will always remain by his side.

As a result, Lowji reconciles with Red, birthing a friendly rivalry while simultaneously defeating the ruler. The episode ends as the ruler's Mana Seed grows to gigantic proportions and starts falling on the town itself.

Final thoughts

Episode 5 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World will be released on February 9, 2024. It will mainly focus on Yhidra, Red, Teltina, and Lowji as they try to stop the town from being decimated under the ginormous mana seed. T

he episode will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup.

