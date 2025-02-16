I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 will be released on February 22, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode. It is one of the few fantasy anime series airing during Winter 2025. The series primarily adapts the light novel, I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Episode 6 mainly focused on the Clover Party going through the Achromatic Darkness quest and getting used to the first floor, leading to them finding a treasure chest with unique finds. There is also a clash with the Thunder Pike party, which leads to an insult thrown at Silk for her elf heritage and Yuke rejecting any possibility of an alliance with them.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7.
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7: Release date and time
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on February 22, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series consists of a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:
Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7?
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese viewers, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.
For global audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 breaks away from the narrative set in the previous episode and starts focusing on the Thunder Pike party starting their journey across the Achromatic Darkness quest. The party focuses on exploring the first floor, which leads to them fighting a new monster, who was killed without any major issues.
The episode then has the main party finding a place to rest, which also happens to have a treasure chest and Yuke highlights that is an oddity. Moreover, the chest has a black box that they didn't know how it works, with the other item being a ring that the protagonist gives to Rain in a rather sweet scene.
The party is then found by the Thunder Pike group, leading to a strong verbal confrontation, to the point that Yuke's former team insults Silk for being an elf, with the protagonist rejecting the possibility of a union. The final portion of the episode features Benwood berating Thunder Pike because the aforementioned clash was recorded worldwide, leading to them being removed from the Achromatic Darkness quest.
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7: What to expect?
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 will focus on the Clover Party as they continue to travel across the Achromatic Darkness and the different challenges they are going to face. Moreover, the next installment is likely to feature Simon and Thunder Pike enacting revenge on them based on the cliffhanger of the latest episode.
