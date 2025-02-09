I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will be released on February 15, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode. It is one of the few fantasy anime series airing during Winter 2025. The series primarily adapts the light novel, I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Episode 5 mainly focused on the Clover Party finding a place to live in and the possibility of Yuke reuniting with the Thunder Pike team. There is also the introduction of the Achromatic Darkness quest and the Clover Party getting involved, with the cliffhanger introducing a new member, Nene, to aid them in this new challenge.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6: Release date and time

Simon and Yuke arguing as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on February 15, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series consists of a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday February 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

February 15, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday February 15, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

February 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

February 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday February 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday February 16, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6?

Benwood and Yuke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese viewers, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

For global audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5

Marina and Silk as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 breaks away from the narrative set in episode 4 and starts focusing on the Thunder Pike party as they are struggling, bickering with each other out of frustration. Then, the scenes switch to them being threatened in the guild with a possible demotion, leading to them choosing the Achromatic Darkness quest and Simon planning to take Yuke back.

The episode then has the main party searching for a place to live in, with Yuke later going to the guild and receiving Thunder Pike's invitation but he rejects it because of their disdain of them. He is later seen walking with Rain when they are confronted by Simon, with Yuke calling him out for his abuse toward him and once again refusing to join him.

The protagonist is then seen meeting with Benwood, who tells him of the potential dangers of this quest and asks Yuke to help. He talks with the Clover Party and agrees to help, much to his surprise. The final portion of the episode features Mamal introducing their new party member for this quest, Nene Schilfindle.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6: What to expect?

Nene, the new party member, as introduced in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will focus on the Clover Party as they prepare for the upcoming Achromatic Darkness quest and come up with plans to deal with this new challenge. Moreover, the next installment is likely going to give greater focus to the new party member, Nene, and also give more attention to the Thunder Pike party because of their current state of affairs.

