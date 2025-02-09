  • home icon
  • Anime
  • I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 09, 2025 19:00 GMT
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will be released on February 15, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode. It is one of the few fantasy anime series airing during Winter 2025. The series primarily adapts the light novel, I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Episode 5 mainly focused on the Clover Party finding a place to live in and the possibility of Yuke reuniting with the Thunder Pike team. There is also the introduction of the Achromatic Darkness quest and the Clover Party getting involved, with the cliffhanger introducing a new member, Nene, to aid them in this new challenge.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6: Release date and time

Simon and Yuke arguing as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).
Simon and Yuke arguing as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on February 15, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series consists of a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

also-read-trending Trending
Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time07:55 amSaturdayFebruary 15, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:55 amSaturday
February 15, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:55 pmSaturdayFebruary 15, 2025
Central Standard Time09:55 amSaturday
February 15, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:25 pmSaturday
February 15, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:55 pmSaturdayFebruary 15, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:25 amSundayFebruary 16, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6?

Benwood and Yuke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).
Benwood and Yuke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese viewers, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

For global audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5

Marina and Silk as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).
Marina and Silk as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 breaks away from the narrative set in episode 4 and starts focusing on the Thunder Pike party as they are struggling, bickering with each other out of frustration. Then, the scenes switch to them being threatened in the guild with a possible demotion, leading to them choosing the Achromatic Darkness quest and Simon planning to take Yuke back.

The episode then has the main party searching for a place to live in, with Yuke later going to the guild and receiving Thunder Pike's invitation but he rejects it because of their disdain of them. He is later seen walking with Rain when they are confronted by Simon, with Yuke calling him out for his abuse toward him and once again refusing to join him.

The protagonist is then seen meeting with Benwood, who tells him of the potential dangers of this quest and asks Yuke to help. He talks with the Clover Party and agrees to help, much to his surprise. The final portion of the episode features Mamal introducing their new party member for this quest, Nene Schilfindle.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6: What to expect?

Nene, the new party member, as introduced in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).
Nene, the new party member, as introduced in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures).

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will focus on the Clover Party as they prepare for the upcoming Achromatic Darkness quest and come up with plans to deal with this new challenge. Moreover, the next installment is likely going to give greater focus to the new party member, Nene, and also give more attention to the Thunder Pike party because of their current state of affairs.

Also read:

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी